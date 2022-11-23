If the highest aim of a captain were to preserve his ship, he would keep it in port forever. — Thomas Aquinas

In any executive leadership role, one soon faces a basic fact: You are no longer “one of the boys.” You are management now, and you won’t always be popular with subordinates.

But along with this, you must remember — you’re nothing without your people. Become too remote, discount their needs and welfare in favor of your own - and the trust is broken. You won’t get it back.

Amid all the controversy around and within our current national security apparatus, one figure stands out as hopelessly estranged from his agency: DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

At a September 2021 press conference, Mayorkas supported President Biden’s contention that border agents on horseback “whipped” Haitian migrants. But recently revealed emails show that Mayorkas knew at the time that this claim was false.

As a result, the President of the CBP officers’ union told the media that Mayorkas deserved to be impeached.

Then, as it became clear that the Republicans would likely gain the House, Mayorkas demanded that his “border czar,” CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus, resign.

Tellingly, Magnus seems to have had so little regard for his boss that he refused to leave until ordered to do so from The White House. The order came — Magnus bounced.

Why was Magnus served up now? Impending House investigations into Mayorkas’s non-feasance on the border might have something to do with it.

It doesn’t seem likely, at this writing, that Mayorkas will be impeached (moderate Republicans won’t go along). But that could change as details emerge during House hearings. And what role Magnus plays is anyone’s guess (keep an eye on how soft a landing he gets).

But to the point: Mayorkas — who has served under both Democrat and Republican administrations — has revealed himself as that breed of executive willing to sell out his own.

The debacle that is our southern border is well-documented. That Secretary Mayorkas can face Congress and contend with a straight face that the border is “secure” — as he did last week — reveals something else: that he’s willing to sell all of us out, too.

Take a good look — this is what failing leadership looks like. One doesn’t often see it so publicly, and at such a level.

Mayorkas is setting a new standard.

Policy Has Consequences: Think the border doesn’t matter? New York City projects a nearly $3 billion deficit next fiscal year.

The cost of housing migrants to the city? About $1 billion.

The result? As per NYC Mayor Adams, thousands of NYC jobs can’t be filled. This likely includes police officer positions as well.

Maybe Mayorkas can send a few CBP agents to help with midnight patrol?

Policy Has Consequences, II: Another projected drag on New York’s finances — the MTA will have lost an estimated $500 million to fare-beating in 2022. With non-enforcement of this crime still the rule for city prosecutors, 2023 will likely see at least that amount.

So, the simple solution? Secure the border, and go back to arresting fare-beaters.

I just cut next year’s NYC deficit in half!

At home in my pajamas, no less.

Moscow, Idaho: Your humble narrator recently appeared on America’s Newsroom with the dashing Lawrence Jones to discuss this horrific quadruple murder (see here). As ever, the team at Newsroom showed why they’re simply the best in the biz.

While the case remains unsolved, a narrative seems to be developing that the Moscow PD has “botched” the investigation. This contention appears to be based on the fact that tire tracks outside the house were not measured until this past Saturday.

This is hardly evidence of a totally “botched” investigation.

Yes, the Moscow PD Chief had to walk back his initial statement regarding danger to the community. I believe that he likely felt the case would be solved soon, the murders had occurred at least 7-8 hours in the past at that point, and he wanted to forestall panic on campus. (That said, I’m sure that’s one he’d like to have back).

But once it became clear the case wouldn’t resolve quickly, he manned up, came out, and walked the statement back. He knew he would catch hell for it. But he did it. (Compare that to the “transparency” we’re getting regarding the border).

An early bit of shaky PR does not signify a “botched” operation.

As for the tire tracks: Perhaps they had already been photographed. The fact that they were being measured a week later indicates only to me that the detectives are still groping for a theory of the case. That the perp may have arrived and left by car is apparently still on the table.

The public is understandably frustrated — everyone wants the case solved. But aside from the poor families, no one wants this case taken down more than the cops investigating it. None of them will be taking off for a restful Thanksgiving, I can guarantee you that.

And if the police chief looks a bit shaky at the mic at times — remember that he is likely going on a few hours sleep a night, and has suddenly had his little town thrust into the international spotlight.

Could they have made critical errors? Perhaps. But based on what I’ve seen so far, I see no basis for declaring this case hopelessly “botched.”

Let’s remember who the good guys are here.

Idaho, Part II: It is your narrator’s belief that if a solve is coming soon, the digital forensics hold the key. One example: see this (heartbreaking) Tiktok video of some of the female victims, taken inside the house:

There are a couple of points of interest I see here:

There is no carpeting — the floors are wooden. The perp’s footsteps — especially panicked footsteps — would have been audible. Why does that matter? The dog. As per the most recent update, Moscow PD has revealed that an (older) dog that Kaylee shared with a boyfriend was present and unharmed. Dogs sense danger, they sense excitement and violence. The dog didn’t bark like crazy? Why? Was the perp known to the dog? On the landing as Madison reaches the top of the steps, the television in the background appears to have an internet router beneath it. Meaning: the house (unsurprisingly) had wifi. Pulling the wifi logs on the relevant night — and perhaps even other nights — could be a fertile line of inquiry.

As I’ve stated before, I think DNA could be crucial — but primarily as confirmatory evidence, once a suspect is developed. And I see digital forensics as the most likely pointer for that.

The Coddling Continues: Last time out I predicted Molotov cocktail-tossing attorney Urooj Rahman would get a year and a day for the deed.

(source: NYPD booking photo)

She got 15 months.

Why Biden’s DOJ intervened to ask for a lesser sentence remains a mystery.

Mattis will be sentenced next month. I am again going with a year-and-a-day.

For throwing a Molotov at an NYPD van.

Amazing.

And finally…. One nice thing about having a newsletter and bouncing around on media a bit is hearing from past colleagues who you respect and admire.

My former boss, NYPD Commissioner of Intelligence David Cohen, recently gave this moving tribute at a meeting of the OSS Society (the OSS — the Office of Strategic Services — was the intelligence arm of the U.S. military during WWII, and pre-cursor to the CIA).

Commissioner Cohen also served 36 years with CIA. To those in the intelligence world, he needs no introduction.

But the introduction he gives here is truly something special. I’m honored he shared it with me — and I’m honored to share it now.

With Thanksgiving upon us, this strikes me as something well-worth forwarding around.

(As a friend tells me President George W. Bush used to say: “You’ve already hit the global lottery — you were born in America!”).

So from all of us here: Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!

And we’ll see you Friday with another Weekend Buff.