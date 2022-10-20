The evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones. — William Shakespeare

How dangerous are our cities’ crucial public transporation systems? It’s a question — and a narrative — that’s developing far beyond New York’s boroughs.

Since just the beginning of this month:

New Jersey

Chicago (video here)

Oklahoma City:

Oakland

Washington, D.C. (video here)

Washington, D.C. (again):

And so on. Which brings us of course to…

New York

The reporting here these days is heavy on subway killings — the highest subway murder rate in 25 years (and that was before this latest one).

But it’s not just murders — as we’ve noted, it’s the overall atmosphere of menace and unpredictability. Getting on a New York subway today, you are likely as not to have an encounter such as the below (click and wait for it…).

(Yeah, I know, I know. TikTok. Not my favorite platform either).

If that was a stunt, it’s as bad as if it were real. Because the expressions on those passengers don’t say “stunt” to me.

There are two major reasons the New York subways have become so frightening. The first, and most visible, is the universal presence of homeless and mentally ill.

And as we saw in our last dispatch (re-appending below), encounters with them can be deadly (update: this subject is apprehended).

The incidents are so random, and can come at any point. Bumping into someone. Locking eyes. As I’ve said before, it feels like a lottery.

For what it is worth, some tips for avoiding an incident on the subway, from what I’ve seen over the years (this especially applies to women) (that’s right I said it!):

Waiting on a platform, never go near the edge. And always keep your back to a stanchion. (And forget your phone — stay alert). Always ride in a populated car. If you can ride in the conductor’s car, all the better. Sit near as you can to one of the exit doors, in case you have to get out fast. If you are standing, try to do it with your back to a wall or closed doors. Avoid eye contact with the emotionally disturbed. The eyes — especially bright blue or green eyes — seem to be a draw. Keep long hair under a hat. Sorry, but yes. Long hair also appears to be a draw — especially blond. Legal pepper spray is good to have, but also effective is a loud whistle or alarm device. There are many for sale as key chains, etc. If nothing else, it will alert others. But it often scares even perps off. Again: on the train, stay alert. Don’t just stare at your phone the whole time. Don’t expect a whole lot of help from others. People are more fearful than ever of getting involved and being blamed later. Look out for yourself.

And God forbid if ever you are being robbed by someone who can hurt you, however outraged you may be — hand over your stuff. It’s just not worth it. Then get to the cops or a booth attendant as fast as possible.

Which brings us to the second major factor impacting the subways today: crime. An overlay to that is that the police not only don’t get the compliance they once did — they are extremely reticent to engage. You don’t think the perps know this? Look how long this goes on, in a Brooklyn station:

Notice the cop hugging this subject’s legs. These officers almost certainly fear “piling on” in this instance, because should they in any way depress the man’s diaphragm, they will be subject to the NYC Council’s infamous “diaphragm law.”

I don’t know all the facts of this encounter — but I know what I see. No use of the taser, pepper spray, or even the baton. And you can bet: they know their being filmed.

And btw, it’s not just New York’s subways. There have been numerous incidents on our bus lines as well. A few of the latest:

So what’s going on? I recognize that all the above is anecdotal, and a deep-dive into the numbers and metrics would be necessary to confirm a national trend. But that level of anarchy in just the last couple of weeks… anomalous, no?

I would posit that this is actually a symptom of the larger disease. The progressive approach to public order that has held sway since 2020 is making itself felt everywhere. Pick an environment — we’ll find the examples.

And public transportation is a particularly fraught environment. By definition, you are tightly confined with your fellow citizens, with minimal egress. But it’s a city’s lifeblood, its circulatory system.

And so, to extend the metaphor: Seems to me, we’re starting to bleed out.

Question: What’s the safest place in America?

Answer: Under indictment by John Durham.

Amazing: This really is. He is wounded while he’s doing all this. A woman is screaming her lungs out. Multiple shots fired. Radio is going. Two colleagues down. Yet he’s maintaining coms, and he fires a single round.

We see so much footage questioning how cops do what they do. But as I’ve previously noted, body camera footage almost always supports the police position.

This cop is once cool customer. You want to defund this guy?

Thank GOD for cops like this.

All In The Family: What do you suppose these Thanksgivings were like? Wow.

This is today’s mob? To quote John Gotti (loosely): “I could made more money working at UPS!” (As heard on a wiretap, from what I recall).

Time to just explore the gainful employment option, fellas.

And finally: Something nice. As the Yankees play in the League Championship (because of course it can never be the Mets, right?), a different ballgame was going on (frankly, I think they dropped the ball in not publicizing this more…) (“dropped the ball” — see what I did there? Okay, whatever…).

NYPD does a lot of this kind of stuff. I wish we heard more about it. (But I have to ask: They play baseball in Ukraine? I guess they do). (Maybe the Mets can pick up a reliever there).

In any case: See you Friday with our Weekend Buff!