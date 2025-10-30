Another DA Candidate Fighting The Woke Mind Virus

As a follow-up to our conversation with Judge Dugan in Philly, join us today for a conversation with Maud Maron — career defense attorney who felt compelled by simple common sense to run against Alvin Bragg for Manhattan District Attorney.

How bad are things in NYC? Well, as the (already old) joke goes: “In NY, we lock up our toothpaste, not our criminals.” Big Al is leading that charge for the borough of Manhattan — and it ain’t pretty.

Is the Republican party supporting her? Who is endorsing her? Are national-level Republicans stepping up? Where’s Cuomo in all this? Check out the (rather shocking) answer here.

People, if the Republicans don’t start fighting in these cities… they are surrendering them. What the hell is going on?

It takes brave candidates like Maud to step in the ring and meet the wokesters who are destroying our cities on their own turf. Meet her here for a discussion of what’s wrong with NYC, what’s killing our nation’s cities… and what on earth seems to be driving today’s Democratic party into lawlessness.

We appreciate Maud’s frankness… she pulls no punches here.

This is another freebie we are putting out outside the firewall — as we head towards Election Day, it feels that important. And check out Maud’s website by clicking the image below!

