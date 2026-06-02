The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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The leftists are gearing up for another George Floyd Summer, and the playbook is familiar: create chaos, blame law enforcement, elevate criminals into victims, and dare officials to restore order. ICE facilities are federal installations enforcing federal law. Anyone trying to overrun them should face serious federal charges, not catch-and-release disorderly conduct in front of friendly local judges. Threatening ICE agents and their families is not protest. It is intimidation. The professional agitator class only stops when consequences become real. The mafia learned that. ISIS learned that. Antifa-adjacent street militants can learn it too. Federal arrests. Digital evidence. Conspiracy cases. Follow the NGOs. Break the machine.

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