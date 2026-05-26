The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
20h

This is the Donroe Doctrine meeting the cold-case file. Cuba is not just a failed communist museum with old cars and ration lines. It has been a hostile platform, a sanctuary for American fugitives, and a forward operating space for America’s enemies. If Raúl Castro gets indicted, fine. But the real test is extradition, intelligence rollback, and accountability for the criminals Havana protected. Morales. Hill. The networks around them. The files. The handlers. The safe houses. The Cuban people deserve liberation from communist failure, and Americans deserve justice for old blood debts. No more symbolic gestures. Bring back the whole file cabinet.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Mauro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture