Chasing the Case: The Russian Mob

The FBI's Jim Clemente takes on Russian wiseguys in NYC's Diamond District... which leads to a famous name and possible serial killer
Paul Mauro
Dec 08, 2025
Join us for another installment in our “Chasing the Case” series, this time with retired FBI Special Agent Jim Clemente.

Jim had one heck of a career — but when we asked him the one case that stood out for him, he went right to this one: A Russian organized crime extortion racket in New York’s Diamond District. And wow, did it go in an unexpected direct…

