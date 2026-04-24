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Check out my latest episode of Nightwatch for April 23rd. I break down the FBI's case against the SPLC and preview my podcast with NYC Councilwoman, Vickie Paladino, which will air in full on Sunday
Apr 24, 2026
The Ops Desk Podcast
Security dispatches from common-sense centralSecurity dispatches from common-sense central
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