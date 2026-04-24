The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

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Check out my latest episode of Nightwatch for April 23rd. I break down the FBI's case against the SPLC and preview my podcast with NYC Councilwoman, Vickie Paladino, which will air in full on Sunday

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Paul Mauro
Apr 24, 2026

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