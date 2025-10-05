The Ops Desk

Bob
1d

NEW: Multiple law enforcement sources confirm to @FoxNews that Chicago police officers were instructed by their Chief of Patrol to NOT respond to Border Patrol agents call for help yesterday after they were reportedly surrounded by a large crowd of protesters following a ramming incident & shooting of an armed woman. Chicago PD CAD screenshot below.

This is borderline criminal — and clearly a violation of CPD policy. Two things are certain: this Patrol Chief has lost the respect of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department, and his reputation is permanently stained.

Alan Devincentis
1d

Well done. When will the Feds be allowed to fire on the recently declared terrorists. I know if they even think to come here(Florida) they won’t need the Feds. We’ll take care of business. It won’t be pain free, that I can tell you.

