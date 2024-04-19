Fallen is a documentary film that tells the story of police deaths in the United States. This project was undertaken by retired cop, Thomas Marchese. Marchese was a highly decorated Sergeant with the Soledad, California Police Department. He was inspired by his own experiences to tell the story of line of duty deaths in the United States. He wrote and directed the film.

Fallen relates the trauma and pain around the line of duty deaths of police officers across this country. Marchese uses several high-profile police murders to tell the story of all cops. It is more a story of the survivors, the cops, the family members, the supervisors, and the citizens. The circumstances of the murders are briefly related, but the focus is on what happens afterwards.

The documentary starts with the murders of 4 Lakewood, Washington Police Officers who were executed while sitting in a coffee shop in 2009. These executions shook the nation, four cops gunned down without warning while they sat doing paperwork. Marchese interviews family members, fellow officers, the Lakewood Police Chief, and even the officer who later shot the perp responsible for the murders. These are some heat wrenching interviews. What struck us most was the strength and composure of those involved, particularly the Chief, Brett Ferrar.

Several other murders are covered but Marchese could have selected any one of the hundreds of police deaths that occur in this country. And that is his intent. Police murders are not routine, but they are more common than we would like. The heartbreak is the same for each one. Families destroyed and surviving cops’ lives changed forever.

Incredibly, while Thomas Marchese was working on this documentary, he was almost killed. He was stabbed several times during a fight with an emotionally disturbed man who was trying to kill his grandparents. He incorporates this incredible story into the narrative. His wife, who worked for the Soledad EMS was a first responder to his near-death experience. Her interview is incredible as she relates the emotions of treating her husband, doubting that he would survive.

Interspersed throughout the film is “man on the street” interviews. Passers-by are asked about their knowledge of police deaths and their general opinion of cops. The responses are varied but there are plenty of people interviewed who hate cops. It gives the film a bit of an “us vs them” dynamic, but there is often truth in that view. Most people don’t hate cops, but there enough of them out there to give cops that feeling. It is a sad commentary on police – civilian relationships, and unfortunately many of the community programs instituted around the nation do not seem to have had a significant effect on the average citizen’s view of police officers.

Fallen runs an hour and fifteen minutes. Bring a box of tissues, this is a tearjerker. It will bring up some bad memories for some and change the view of cops for others. It can be found for free on Amazon Prime Movies or rented on Apple TV or YouTube. Check out this poignant and important documentary.

Thanks for reading The Ops Desk. Stay Safe!