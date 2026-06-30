The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

The hard truth is that Islamism does not assimilate. It builds parallel institutions, demands special accommodation, pressures speech, imports foreign conflicts, and then accuses the host nation of hatred when citizens notice. That is not every Muslim, and it is not an excuse for violence against mosques or worshippers. But Ireland has a right to defend its civic inheritance before it becomes another European cautionary tale. Protect the churches. Protect lawful worship. Protect children. Deport criminals. Secure borders. Reject sectarian intimidation. Stop outsourcing national identity to Brussels. Coexistence requires loyalty to one law, one country, and one civic order.

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D.McKaig's avatar
D.McKaig
3h

Oil and water don't mix no matter how much you stir it.

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