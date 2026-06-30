Original Report: New Troubles in Ireland

Dublin, Ireland: June 30, 2026

They burned a mosque in Dublin city center yesterday.

A man in his 40s has been arrested after a suspected arson attack at the Al-Madinah Islamic Prayer Hall on Talbot Street in Dublin city centre. Emergency services responded, three people were evacuated, and Gardaí are investigating criminal damage by fire. (Video of incident here.) No injuries were reported, but the message was unmistakable: Ireland’s migrant fight has now moved from the streets to houses of worship.

Downpatrick, Northern Ireland

That came just on the heels of the deliberate burning of the old Convent of Mercy in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland on Sunday night. The Convent sat beside St. Patrick’s Church, in the town where tradition holds the body of Ireland’s patron saint is buried. No suspect has been arrested, but police confirm arson. Local leaders in the North are calling it heartbreaking, reckless, and an attack on a building woven into the town’s Catholic memory. The locals are saying what they have been saying for months: protect Ireland, protect the churches, protect the communities, and stop pretending this is just random disorder.

Asked for comment on the mosque burning, back in Dublin, the chairman of the Irish Muslim Council, states: “On numerous occasions, individuals have entered the mosque, live streamed worshippers on social media platforms, interrogated members of the congregation, and spread inflammatory and false narratives portraying Muslims as a threat to Irish society.”

Public reporting supports at least four attacks or attempted attacks on mosques or Islamic prayer centres on the island of Ireland since August 2024: Newtownards in Northern Ireland, Galway, Limerick, and now Dublin.

Official police reports also confirm 6 attacks on churches or chapels in Northern Ireland in Apr. 2025–Mar. 2026 alone. Separately, open-source reporting in the Republic identifies at least four church attacks in 2026: two arsons in Westmeath, the Tinure church arson, and vandalism at St Augustine’s in Drogheda. So that is at least 10 church attacks on the island.

The specific motives behind each of these attacks are not uniform. The mosque attacks are generally reported as “hate-related” with the Galway case showing the clearest connection to anti-immigration extremism. The church attacks, by contrast, cannot fairly be described as immigration-related, but are clearly biased attacks and demonstrate the widening religious and communal tensions on the island.

Ireland is clearly now the front line in the mass migration battle. The streets of Dublin filled last week with protesters pushing back against the EU Migration and Asylum Pact. Hundreds marched through the capital, waving Irish flags and protesting what they see as an open-border system being imposed from Brussels and protected by Dublin.

The politicians remain detached - condemning “hate”, warning against “speculation,” defending process, and rejecting any return to a hard border - while the Catholic Church, still one of the most powerful moral voices in Ireland, pushes back against any attempt to be more “firm” with migrants and border policy.

And over all of it continues to hang the ongoing Dublin trial of Riad Bouchaker, the Algerian man accused in the horrific Parnell Square knife attack on children outside a Dublin school. His lawyers this week are now asking jurors to ignore the people in the streets “shrieking for vengeance.” But outside the courtroom, the public mood is moving the other way. Ireland is no longer treating these events as isolated, and the temperature is still rising.