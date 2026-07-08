Original Report: Trump, Greenland, and a Stalled Genocide Report

Ankara, Turkey: July 8, 2026

Trump said it again yesterday.

Standing at the NATO summit in Ankara, President Donald Trump renewed his claim that Greenland “should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark.” Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen immediately answered that Greenland is not for sale. Greenland’s foreign minister, Múte Egede, posted that Greenland’s future belongs to Greenlanders. So the fight is back out in the open. And this is not just Trump talking.

Back in January, Reuters reported that France, Germany, and other European allies were already working on a response plan in the event the United States moved on Greenland. Marco Rubio, meanwhile, signaled no retreat from Trump’s goal and declined to rule out military means. In other words, NATO allies were, at least at the planning level, gaming out what they would do if America tried to take territory from Denmark. That is how serious this has become.

The reason is geography and security.

Greenland sits between North America, Europe, and the Arctic routes to Russia. It is central to missile defense, space tracking, Arctic shipping, rare earth minerals, and control of the northern sea lanes. As the ice melts, that map becomes more important. Russia, China and the U.S. know this. Denmark has been slow to act like it does.

That is where the icebreakers come in.

Reuters reported last week that Russia has raced ahead in Arctic defense, modernizing the world’s largest icebreaking fleet, reopening old Soviet-era bases, and turning the High North into a serious military theater. The numbers: Russia has 42 operational icebreakers, some nuclear-powered. The United States has only two operational icebreakers. Across NATO, there are roughly 41 icebreakers, but Hudson Institute notes that 65% are past their design life; Statista puts the combined NATO figure at 47 icebreakers, depending on how the fleet is counted. NATO’s answer is “Arctic Sentry,” a stepped-up effort to convince Washington that Europe and Canada can defend the northern flank without the United States taking Greenland itself. But this will likely take years of investment and construction of icebreakers, submarines, drones, and satellites – not to mention deploying Arctic troops.

So while Trump’s message may be working to some degree to get Europe moving, the question is time. Is Europe moving quick enough? Can it?

In Greenland itself, nearly all major political parties support independence from Denmark; they differ mainly on how quickly they want to get there. They also differ on how aligned they want to be with Donald Trump, and this is where our previous reporting about the stalled genocide report comes in. As we reported in April, the human-rights report on Denmark’s forced contraception campaign against Greenlandic girls has become a controversy within Greenland itself, with some wanting this report released immediately and others fearing the impact on international affairs.

Aka Hansen, Chair of Greenland’s Siumut party, recently warned that if the report is being held back because of the Greenland-Denmark-U.S. fight, that is a scandal of its own:

If the reason for withholding it is a desire to prevent the United States from interfering in the relationship between Greenland and Denmark, then it is deeply worrying. Because then it shows that consideration for Denmark’s international position is being weighed higher than consideration for the Greenlandic population and the women who are still waiting for the report.

And now the reports have been delayed again, this time until the end of August.

In the interim, Denmark is trying to head off their human-rights reckoning with a compensation plan - effectively payoffs to the women. But like so much in Europe, that itself has now become bogged down in bureaucracy. After years of talk, a bill was finally introduced last week , with payments supposedly possible by September. No one is counting on that date holding. Whether this is more deliberate delay, or chronic (perhaps terminal) institutional arthritis, remains to be seen. What is clear is that the girls are still waiting.