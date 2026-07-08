The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

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working rich's avatar
working rich
14h

Always amazed how writers leave out the background to the Greenland issue and try to make it TDS.2.

Greenland has dilapidated airports. They asked Denmark to modernize the airports. Denmark said they did not have the money. Red China offered to “ fix” up the airports. Denmark “ found” the money and fixed the airports but moaned about it a lot. Seeing a distressed property, the Donald said “I will take it off your hands…”

That's how we got here. A solution and prevention Of the Chinese controlling Greenland. Denmark was off the hook.

Yet, because this was Trump’s solution, the press went crazy.

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Martha's avatar
Martha
14h

NEWS FLASH. Greenland "was our territory after WWII because we protects them against Hitler. Some women President have it back with the Agreement that we control the area establishing a Base there. breaks this agreement, then we must take it back. Denmark is controlled by the WEF, which part of the NWO organization. They were going to allow China est a base there which violates that agreement. Greenland is a Global Strategic location that would protect us from being hit by Nukes from China or Russia. Or are people okay with allowing China, who wants to dominate the US, with having that capability? Only the Communists are in favor of US giving up Greenland.

If Greenland

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