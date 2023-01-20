Evening gang — just got back from a taping of the Gutfeld! show, starring Tyrus, Kat, Guy Benson, and some guy whose name I can’t remember.
Tune in if you can… if you find it half as much fun as I had doing it… you’ll be glad you did.
(Admission against self-interest: Guy Benson and I ended up wearing the same blazer… a total accident!) (I think he pulled it off better than I did) (I’m not sure how I feel about that) (PS he’s a really nice guy, very sharp).
Anyway, we’ll see you tomorrow for a Weekend Buff!
Meantime, Just for fun: Your most humble narrator is off to Montreal for the weekend… to see the Canadiens vs Maple Leafs. A bucket-list item for any hockey fan.
So in that spirit: Here’s one of the first ice-resurfacing vehicles — aka, a “Zamboni” — as designed by Frank Zamboni, pictured sometime in the 1950’s:
(source: wikipedia)
And yes, that’s a repurposed U.S. Army jeep!
Have a good weekend all. See you next week. And stay safe.
