If you’ve followed the recent Minnesota fraud scandal, you’ve probably heard one familiar refrain: “Oh, this is just an isolated incident.”

Cue the accusations of “stereotyping” and the frantic insistence

that we mustn’t “politicize” the issue.

Nonsense. It IS a political issue — and not an isolated one. The left has created a feedback loop that benefits them, using OUR tax money.

And along with it, half the world gets to wet their beaks.

So let’s start with Minnesota. The “Feeding Our Future” case alone involved roughly $250 million in alleged fraud, according to charging documents from the U.S. Department of Justice and recent statements by Kash Patel.

That wasn’t petty theft. That was industrial-scale looting of pandemic programs — fake meal counts, shell nonprofits, luxury purchases, overseas wire transfers. The mechanics matter far more than the ethnicity.

Moving on from that fraud — which has already been adjudicated — comes word that the Somali-led fraud in Minnesota may go as high as $9 billion and counting. And to show just how easy it’s all been, here’s internet sleuth Nick Shirley, showing that many of the supposed day cares are not even functioning (there’s one “Learning Center” here that couldn’t even spell the word “learning” correctly).

So: Because everyone is so terrified of being called “racist,” Somalis in Minnesota milked us for what has to be one of the largest domestic frauds ever (shades of BLM). Yes, they found our soft underbelly; progressive enforcement of DEI orthodoxy in all public matters. Nice job, lefties. You got what you wanted, including the “wealth redistribution.”

Note to Minnesota: Here’s George C. Scott, speaking for America:

Now zoom out.

In California, a non-partisan auditor just issued a 92-page report putting eight California state agencies on a high-risk list for fraud, waste, and mismanagement — with billions in tax money likely down the drain. Just one example: $18 billion spent on a high-speed rail line, with not one inch of track laid in over 18 years. California also simply “lost track” of another $18 billion in homeless funding — in a state where homelessness is growing and with the nation’s highest taxes. Is it any wonder that Governor Newsom’s former Chief of Staff was just indicted for corruption?

Then let’s take just one criminal group operating in California. Armenian organized crime rings have been prosecuted for auto-insurance and medical billing fraud running into the hundreds of millions, often using staged accidents and compliant clinics. Much of that money likely flows back to Armenia, just as Somali fraud money leaves the country. Federal indictments have clearly laid out how these networks exploited no-fault insurance systems with assembly-line efficiency.

In New York, of course, Russian crews do the same thing (as Chris and I can personally attest). So if you’re wondering why your car insurance is so high? Despite being a model driver? Wonder no longer.

Also in New York, Yemeni bodegas have perfected pretty much every scam there is (here’s just one example, in which I was personally involved) (here’s another). Again — billions of OUR money leaving our shores.

These are a different breed of scam; that is, they’re not operating from overseas. This is not a “Nigerian prince” in an internet cafe in Lagos, claiming he needs your bank account numbers to transfer money. These are groups that are organized and here in the U.S. — and tolerated because of the left’s fetish for illegal migrants (because yes — many if not most involved are illegals).

And then of course we get to the why.

Turns out, as our “leaders” (read: Tim Walsh, Adam Frey, Ilhan Omar, et al) look the other way, the left is a beneficiary of much of this scammery. From Minnesota politicians receiving Somali votes and donations, to day care centers donating to Act Blue, to opaque NGO’s funding Democrat candidates like Zohran Mamdani… the American taxpayer is underwriting an NGO-government-progressive long con.

These are not isolated “bad actors.” They are organized networks exploiting American openness and the left’s love of bureaucracy. As The Wall Street Journal’s Kim Strassel lays out:

How do you separate the wheat from the slime amid millions of overlapping, self-attested applications for SNAP, WIC, unemployment insurance, EITC, LIHEAP, CHIP, TANF, Medicaid, Head Start, Pell grants, public housing, rental assistance, legal services, adoption subsidies and adult education — overlaid with hundreds of state-level counterparts? You don’t.

Well, we certainly don’t… if we don’t try.

This is not about demonizing immigrants. It’s about acknowledging reality. Fraud follows opportunity. And America — with its generous programs, fragmented oversight, and political allergy to enforcement — has become the world’s favorite mark.

So as we argue over optics while professional criminals drain public funds meant for kids, veterans, and the poor.

The solution isn’t silence. It’s enforcement. Audits. Criminal prosecutions. Immigration and visa scrutiny where appropriate. And above all, the courage to say out loud what the case files already show: This isn’t a Minnesota problem. It’s a global fraud problem — and the U.S. is the target.

And note to AG Bondi: Donald Trump appears in no mood for inaction.

We’re up against an impossibly complicated, layered, and opaque alliance among the Democrat far left, foreign scammers, government Deep Staters, and the media, who would prefer not to cover it. And they’re all pretty much funding themselves at our expense.

Ignore that, and the only thing “inclusive” about our system will be how it takes down all of us when it collapses.

A New York Times Translation Engine

When it comes to covering the right, The New York Times has perfected the backhanded compliment, the veiled misdirect, the snarky turn of phrase. Every morning we awake to a little gift of wordsmanship designed to push the leftist agenda of Sulzberger and Company. And naturally their hits are all in one direction – against Republicans, and particularly Donald Trump.

We saw a particularly shining example of this creative writing in the annual roundup of Trump’s accomplishments of 2025, written by Charlie Savage and Zolan Kanno-Youngs. Titled, Trump Promised Radical Change in His Second Term. Here’s What He’s Done So Far, the story seemed to promise a recounting of Trump’s successes. When we saw it, we thought that perhaps a mistake had been made and the Times was acknowledging that Trump had accomplished a few things. We should’ve known.

So in an attempt to assist those unfamiliar with the Times’ tactics, we offer this translation of the story. The original verbiage is in bold, followed by the translation for anyone not suffering from advanced TDS.

Donald J. Trump promised to drive America in a different direction. One year into his second term, he is doing so, enacting or seeking fundamental changes to policy, politics and society. Trump is making America unrecognizable — and is “seeking” to damage it even more.

He has driven illegal crossings at the border to record lows and has made clear that the United States has shut the door to most nonwhite refugees. He has eliminated diversity programs in the government and has pushed corporate America to do the same. Trump has lowered illegal immigration for the sole purpose of pushing his white nationalist agenda. The border is a precursor to the destruction of civil rights for black and brown people.

He helped bring about an uneasy cease-fire in Gaza, threatened to cut off aid to Ukraine and sent the military to kill suspected drug smugglers at sea while deploying troops under federal control into the streets of U.S. cities. He has put immense strain on relations with traditional allies and has pursued policies, including on cryptocurrencies, that have enriched his family and some of his top aides. Trump’s diplomatic successes are always “uneasy” or “tenuous.” The Times writers fail to note that his “immense strain” on relations with “traditional allies” have often fostered his “uneasy” diplomatic successes. Also, Trump is just in it for the money.

He has upended the global trading system by raising taxes on imports, arguing that doing so would eventually bring back jobs. At the same time, he has extended big corporate and income tax cuts from his first term. He has reversed Biden administration policies intended to address climate change, dismantled government agencies without getting congressional approval and slashed the federal work force. We don’t like the tariff policy and Trump is supporting big business over the working man. Biden was “intending” to save the planet - Trump wants to destroy it, while throwing hardworking civil servants onto soup kitchen lines.

Mr. Trump’s dizzying first year back in office has been polarizing, to say the least. The handful of other presidents who had comparatively momentous first years were responding to a true national crisis: Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War, Franklin D. Roosevelt and the Great Depression. The United States faced no such emergency in January, but Mr. Trump has routinely governed through emergency powers. Trump is dizzying and crazy. Liberal saint FDR could do whatever he wanted but Trump shouldn’t because it’s the Times that decides what a crisis is.

Politics in a democracy can sometimes follow a pendulum, as presidents and shifting party majorities course correct from the perceived excesses of predecessors, only to be replaced in turn. Perhaps we have a chance to survive as a country despite Trump, and Biden’s open borders and dementia were only “perceived.”

But presidents can also leave behind permanent change. As Mr. Trump nears the end of the first year of his second term, how much of what he has done can be considered irreversible, and will Washington ever be the same? The chances of survival are slim.

What He Said - Mr. Trump made immigration a pillar of his re-election campaign, asserting that he would impose a broad crackdown on illegal migration the moment he took office again. Right so far….

What He Did - Mr. Trump escalated his crackdown, limiting not just illegal migration but also legal immigration. He has driven illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border to record lows. While he has begun immigration raids in cities, the administration is still short of its mass deportation goal. Trump’s greatest accomplishment is still kind of a failure.

After attacking former President Joseph R. Biden Jr. over the record number of illegal crossings during his time in office, Mr. Trump, in an executive order, effectively blocked asylum access for those entering the United States without authorization. Asylum claims were all legitimate and Trump is mean.

He also pressured Mexico to do more to deter migrants before they make it to the U.S. border. The measures have proved effective. Since January, Border Patrol agents have recorded under 10,000 illegal crossings at the southwest border each month, numbers not seen in decades. Trump has seen success here but accomplished it through coercing an “ally.” And just ignore it’s that ally’s fault to begin with.

Despite the administration’s pledge to target the “worst of the worst,” most of the immigrants arrested in high-profile deportation operations in cities have not had criminal records, according to data through Oct. 15. We only want people with criminal convictions to be deported. After all, the others could vote Democrat some day.

The administration has also deported migrants to war-torn and faraway nations they are not from, to encourage immigrants still in the United States to voluntarily return to their home countries. Trump is strong-arming Americans to leave the country.

Two bills signed by Mr. Trump will significantly bolster his efforts: a law that would require the detention of migrants who enter the country without authorization and are arrested or charged with certain crimes; and another that tripled the budget of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Trump is signing questionable laws that throw criminals in prison and gives money to his shock troops.

Mr. Trump has also turned his attention to legal immigration. He has drastically cut the number of refugees the United States admits, to the lowest level in the history of the program. He has reserved a limited number of slots for mostly white Afrikaner South Africans. He has also made it harder for immigrants to get green cards if they are from nations subjected to his travel ban. Trump is a racist who only wants white people in America.

Mr. Trump and his team purged the Justice Department and the F.B.I., dismissing en masse senior leaders and prosecutors who were involved in the criminal cases against him. His F.B.I. director, Kash Patel, has redirected large swaths of the nation’s premier law enforcement agency to arrest undocumented migrants, while curtailing work on matters like public corruption. Trump is instituting an illegal takeover of the Justice Department and preventing them from investigating the corruption of him and his friends, which he is of course guilty of.

Working with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, the Trump administration also made sweeping cuts to federal agencies, froze billions in grants and unilaterally gutted government entities created by Congress, including the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Education Department. Cutting out-of-control bureaucracy and government spending is horrible and illegal – no surprise that Trump is doing it. Also, we need to keep spending. Our deficit just isn’t big enough yet.

The Office of Personnel Management in November estimated that 317,000 federal workers had left government employment this year. Around 68,000 people had been hired. Bigger government is better government. The deep state should be the ever-deeper state.

The government’s ability to enforce immigration law has expanded, but a range of public services have eroded, including controlling and preventing diseases, responding to disasters and researching treatments for cancer. Trump wants you to die, either in a hurricane or from cancer.

The Trump administration has suggested that unelected bureaucrats have abused their power. But Mr. Trump undermined a primary mechanism created by Congress to police agencies for waste, fraud and abuse, purging independent inspectors general. The deep state is good and bureaucrats were doing a perfect job at controlling fraud and waste. The Somali fraud scandal never happened and you’re kind of racist for thinking it did.

Misters Savage and Kaano-Youngs’ article drones on for a few thousand more words - and we could go on – but you get the point: Trump is evil, Trump does nothing right, and when it seems like he accomplished something, you’re just looking at it wrong.

Would it kill The Times to report one up the middle once in a while?

Apparently, it would.

So they continue to kill their credibility instead.

Um… What ?

This from the current President of Iran: “In my opinion, we are at total war with the United States, Israel and Europe.”

Is it us, or isn’t this sort of a big deal? That Iran’s president declares “total war” on the U.S?

Listen pal — when you’re at “total war” with us, you’ll know it.

I have a feeling this is one the Iranian president might want to walk back at some point.

We’ve Gotta Ask…

If, relative to the 2020 Georgia election results, there have been “multiple audits, recounts and investigations… including a statewide hand recount and audit that confirmed the original results, as well as reviews by state officials and election boards addressing procedural errors and fraud allegations” (Newsweek’s take), well then: Why did it take a Trump administration lawsuit to just discover that 315,000 votes had never been certified?

None of these other “audits, recounts and investigations” caught that little matter?

We don’t know what exactly happened in Georgia in 2020 — but this is starting to really stink.

Especially when you consider that all this happened in Fulton County — where Fani Willis was in charge of investigating the election results.

And finally…

Staff Sergeant Critelli survived the D-Day landing and the Battle of the Bulge, receiving three Bronze stars for his service. And never once, we’re sure, complained of being “triggered” by a “micro-aggression.”

They don’t make ‘em like that anymore.