The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John M's avatar
John M
6h

Just the facts! Thank you for the thoughtful narrative. Now let’s see if anything will happen.

Reply
Share
Mrs. McFarland's avatar
Mrs. McFarland
5h

If he gets indicted, he will play the Racist Card in record time!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Mauro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture