The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
32m

The Fauci pardon may be the doorway into the shadow presidency. No reliable authorization log. No clean chain of custody. No contemporaneous meeting notes. Key witnesses taking the Fifth. Biden’s obvious decline. Staffers relaying supposed decisions through a telephone-game process. That is not how constitutional power should operate. The pardon power belongs to the President, not aides, family, handlers, or White House courtiers managing a diminished figurehead. Indict Fauci, force the pardon fight into court, and make the machine answer two questions: where did COVID come from, and who was running the country?

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Jim M's avatar
Jim M
3h

Not for nothin', I LIKE the idea of a grand jury investigation.

Sadly...

I can't see it happening.

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