Richard Luthmann
20h

Iran is the real test of seriousness. Parking a carrier group off the coast isn’t symbolism—it’s a loaded sentence waiting for a verb. Trump understands what Obama refused to: ambiguity without consequence invites bloodshed, not reform. The mullahs survive on bluff, proxies, and Western hesitation. A cosmetic strike would be worse than nothing; it would validate their model. Either break the regime’s coercive spine or stay out entirely. Meanwhile, Americans should notice the contrast: Iranians are risking death to topple real tyrants, while our domestic radicals cosplay resistance against lawful enforcement. Midnight isn’t about war—it’s about whether resolve finally replaces performance.

