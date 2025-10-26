Mamdani And His Foreign Friends

Join us this week for a return visit from Isabel Vincent, NY Post features writer, who has broken the story of NYC’s potential next mayor, socialist Zohran Mamdani, and his 170 foreign contributors.
Why are people from as far away as Australia sending Mamdani’s campaign money? Why from Dubai? Canada? Europe?
Is there more going on here? And how we…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Ops Desk to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.