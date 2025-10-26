The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Ops Desk

Mamdani And His Foreign Friends

Looks like the Zohran-istas are global... should we be concerned?
Paul Mauro's avatar
Paul Mauro
Oct 26, 2025
∙ Paid
2
2
Share

Join us this week for a return visit from Isabel Vincent, NY Post features writer, who has broken the story of NYC’s potential next mayor, socialist Zohran Mamdani, and his 170 foreign contributors.

Why are people from as far away as Australia sending Mamdani’s campaign money? Why from Dubai? Canada? Europe?

Is there more going on here? And how we…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Ops Desk to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Paul Mauro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture