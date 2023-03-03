The Ops Desk

Paul Mauro
Mar 3, 2023

Phyllis Diller? Jaysus. It's getting worse.

All possible. The golf cart did come up, but I don't recall the shoot-from-the-golf-cart theory.... I think that had he buried the guns and bloody clothing on the property, dogs would've found that.... That said: Unlike Idaho, I have NOT been able to get positive confirmation that dogs were deployed.

My own thought is that he got that stuff out of there -- and it was secreted on his Mom's property that night. Recall, the PD didn't search the mother's property until 3 months later -- and he was free all that time. Plenty of time for the clothes to find an incinerator and the guns to find a lake somewhere.....

I doubt we'll ever find out, either way. Alex is dying in jail, and has little incentive to give any of it up.... I suspect we'll never know where that stuff is, and he will never admit to these crimes.

Joey Bagadonuts
Mar 3, 2023

I'll give you Bill Shatner but Regis? Nah. Now, if Shatner and Phyllis Diller had a baby...

With regard to the Murdaugh trial - any thoughts on why the prosecution didn't offer the suggestion that Murdaugh had both long guns in the golf cart with him when he met the victims at the kennel? And, being the cunning legal brain he thought he was, he purposely used two guns to give the illusion there were two shooters? Also, they (prosecution) could have debunked the "5'2" - 5'4" shooter theory offered by the defense by suggesting Murdaugh fired at least some of the shots from a sitting position on the golf cart that he admitted driving to the kennels. If you listen closely to the Snapchat video Paul took, you can hear what sounds like a golf cart engine running in the background. And finally, dollars to donuts, both those weapons are buried somewhere on that property. He likely already had the hole dug prior to committing the murders.

