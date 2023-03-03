Yes — guilty!
As the heading here says folks, I myself would have voted guilty in the Murdaugh trial, but caution was telling me that there would be at least one holdout on the jury. So as readers here know, I was predicting a hung jury.
I’ve never been more satisfied at being wrong. Sometimes, your faith is restored.
See? The system works — if you let it.
It was a memorable moment. In one of those “only in New York” occurences, I was leaving the Fox building when the news broke that the Murdaugh verdict was in. So I was happy (and flattered!) to join Jesse Watters on Primetime to discuss the verdict….
Jesse handled the breaking news with his usual apomb. The guy just doesn’t ruffle.
I had just appeared on the The Evening Edit with the ever-sharp Elizabeth MacDonald, discussing Lori Lightfoot’s well-earned ouster from Chicago. Buh-bye Lori, we hardly knew ya… (actually, we knew you all too well). See the below clip:
An eventful day…. But they all are these days, it seems.
Meantime: I’ll be appearing tomorrow a.m. to discuss the case with the best news duo in the biz (they really are). Please join us!
Also in the meantime: A reader sends the below, which I feel compelled to share. I’m not sure how I feel about this…. (Actually, I gotta admit — this is pretty damn funny). (What, do I amuse you…?)
Stay safe, all. And we’ll see you tomorrow for a Weekend Buff.
Phyllis Diller? Jaysus. It's getting worse.
All possible. The golf cart did come up, but I don't recall the shoot-from-the-golf-cart theory.... I think that had he buried the guns and bloody clothing on the property, dogs would've found that.... That said: Unlike Idaho, I have NOT been able to get positive confirmation that dogs were deployed.
My own thought is that he got that stuff out of there -- and it was secreted on his Mom's property that night. Recall, the PD didn't search the mother's property until 3 months later -- and he was free all that time. Plenty of time for the clothes to find an incinerator and the guns to find a lake somewhere.....
I doubt we'll ever find out, either way. Alex is dying in jail, and has little incentive to give any of it up.... I suspect we'll never know where that stuff is, and he will never admit to these crimes.
I'll give you Bill Shatner but Regis? Nah. Now, if Shatner and Phyllis Diller had a baby...
With regard to the Murdaugh trial - any thoughts on why the prosecution didn't offer the suggestion that Murdaugh had both long guns in the golf cart with him when he met the victims at the kennel? And, being the cunning legal brain he thought he was, he purposely used two guns to give the illusion there were two shooters? Also, they (prosecution) could have debunked the "5'2" - 5'4" shooter theory offered by the defense by suggesting Murdaugh fired at least some of the shots from a sitting position on the golf cart that he admitted driving to the kennels. If you listen closely to the Snapchat video Paul took, you can hear what sounds like a golf cart engine running in the background. And finally, dollars to donuts, both those weapons are buried somewhere on that property. He likely already had the hole dug prior to committing the murders.