Yes — guilty!

As the heading here says folks, I myself would have voted guilty in the Murdaugh trial, but caution was telling me that there would be at least one holdout on the jury. So as readers here know, I was predicting a hung jury.

I’ve never been more satisfied at being wrong. Sometimes, your faith is restored.

See? The system works — if you let it.

It was a memorable moment. In one of those “only in New York” occurences, I was leaving the Fox building when the news broke that the Murdaugh verdict was in. So I was happy (and flattered!) to join Jesse Watters on Primetime to discuss the verdict….

Jesse handled the breaking news with his usual apomb. The guy just doesn’t ruffle.

I had just appeared on the The Evening Edit with the ever-sharp Elizabeth MacDonald, discussing Lori Lightfoot’s well-earned ouster from Chicago. Buh-bye Lori, we hardly knew ya… (actually, we knew you all too well). See the below clip:

An eventful day…. But they all are these days, it seems.

Meantime: I’ll be appearing tomorrow a.m. to discuss the case with the best news duo in the biz (they really are). Please join us!

Stay safe, all. And we’ll see you tomorrow for a Weekend Buff.