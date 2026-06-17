The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

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working rich's avatar
working rich
4h

Why in a democracy can't the people decide ?

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Robert's avatar
Robert
1h

The Irish love the Palestinians so much, they are welcome to them.

Also, with Rosie having returned to the US, I'm sure there's now room for 7 more normal people.

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