Nightwatch!
How big a deal is this Iran thing? Yeah -- that big
Is Trump ACTUALLY remaking the global order? Yes. Check out last night’s Nightwatch with Julian Epstein. Plus: The worst prosecutor in America (a very big statement these days...).
Join us!
The Ops Desk is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
As one who views a lot of what is reported in the news with a fair amount of skepticism, I must admit that when YOU say it, I believe it. Genuinely appreciate your perspective on all matters that you so thoroughly report on.
Again, this was excellent