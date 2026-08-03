NIGHTWATCH: A Conversation With Alan Dershowitz
The author, professor, and constitutional attorney on Mamdani, Fauci... and NY baseball
Friends, join us on the Nightwatch for a wide-ranging conversation with Alan Dershowitz — a man who at this point needs no introduction.
Dersh brings us up to date on:
Why the Jewish vote trends liberal — and whether that will continue…
The fact that he’s switched to being a Republican…
Why Mamdani and the DSA won’t — can’t — get what they really want…
Why Fauci COULD take the Fifth in Congress — but still has problems…
… and much more.
He’s got a new book out, too, based on the founding documents of two nations (documents he’s collected)… and about which he provides some truly inside “baseball.” (ouch — bad pun. You’ll see why).
You’re rarely see him so unguarded.
So join us — on this week’s Nightwatch.
And check out Alan on substack here: https://substack.com/@dersh and his new book (see below) HERE on Amazon!
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