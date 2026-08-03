Friends, join us on the Nightwatch for a wide-ranging conversation with Alan Dershowitz — a man who at this point needs no introduction.

Dersh brings us up to date on:

Why the Jewish vote trends liberal — and whether that will continue…

The fact that he’s switched to being a Republican…

Why Mamdani and the DSA won’t — can’t — get what they really want…

Why Fauci COULD take the Fifth in Congress — but still has problems…

… and much more.

He’s got a new book out, too, based on the founding documents of two nations (documents he’s collected)… and about which he provides some truly inside “baseball.” (ouch — bad pun. You’ll see why).

You’re rarely see him so unguarded.

So join us — on this week’s Nightwatch.

And check out Alan on substack here: https://substack.com/@dersh and his new book (see below) HERE on Amazon!

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