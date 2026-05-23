The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Ops Desk

Nightwatch for Friday, 22 May: A Conversation With New York's Next Governor?

Bruce Blakeman on why NY State and City don't work -- and how he'll fix them
Paul Mauro's avatar
Paul Mauro
May 23, 2026
∙ Paid
User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Paul Mauro.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Paul Mauro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture