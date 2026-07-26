Friends, join me on The NIGHTWATCH as we take a look at the terrible case of a mother who killed her three children… and doesn’t deny it.

But is it Lindsay Clancy’s fault? Or that of her doctors?

And why — shockingly — is her husband standing by her?

This one is nowhere near as simple as you think. Fortunately, we have Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring, board-certified psychiatrist, to break it down for us.

And if you’ve heard about this case and already made up your mind… brace yourself. This doesn’t go where you expect.

See you there — on the NIGHTWATCH.

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