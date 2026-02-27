The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

NIGHTWATCH! for Thursday, 26 Feb, 2026

Epstein; Nancy Guthrie; Cuba; The snowball battle of New York....
Paul Mauro's avatar
Paul Mauro
Feb 27, 2026

Another late-night NIGHTWATCH! Tonight: Epstein and the Clintons; then, with the great Josh Ritter, we ask: is the Nancy Guthrie case cold?; Plus, Cuba -- did you know there's another Castro in the mix?; And the NYC police snowball kerfuffle -- yeah, it matters. Join us!

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Mauro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture