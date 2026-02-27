Another late-night NIGHTWATCH! Tonight: Epstein and the Clintons; then, with the great Josh Ritter, we ask: is the Nancy Guthrie case cold?; Plus, Cuba -- did you know there's another Castro in the mix?; And the NYC police snowball kerfuffle -- yeah, it matters. Join us!
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
NIGHTWATCH! for Thursday, 26 Feb, 2026
Epstein; Nancy Guthrie; Cuba; The snowball battle of New York....
Feb 27, 2026
The Ops Desk Podcast
Security dispatches from common-sense centralSecurity dispatches from common-sense central
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes