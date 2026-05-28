Nightwatch for Wed, 27 May: Communism? Wrong again...!

There’s nothing like being there. And Gabriela Blanco, Cuban-American, knows all about it. Don’t listen to the nitwits on campus, in our media, or online; Cuba is a hell hole. And it’s only getting worse.

Is it about to fall? What happens next? And: Why should it matter to us?

Join us for a Nightwatch hang with Gabriela Blanco, Cuban-refugee-turned-American, member of the Dissident Project, and victim of the idiocies of communism.

Give it a listen. This is what happens when communism takes place outside the teacher’s lounge, and in the real world.