Nightwatch: It's All About The Fuel

Join us for a late-night hang with Daniel Turner, energy expert and founder of the energy think tank, Power The Future.

Friends, if you’re wondering what single issue underlies pretty much every national and international decision out there these days… look no further. It’s something Americans take for granted. But have you ever considered how the sausage is actually made?

Daniel Turner has made this single question his life’s work — and he explains here why we fight wars, who is undermining us here at home, where the future investments will be… and why Europe has guaranteed their continued obsolescence going forward.

This one is, in our opinion, one of the most interesting discussions we’ve had yet.

You’re invited!

Join us on the Nightwatch.

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