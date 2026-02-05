Programming note: This was taped before the Guthrie family released a video. Will have more on that soon.
Nightwatch: Latest on the search for Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy and newly uncovered film may shed new light on JFK's assassination
Feb 05, 2026
The Ops Desk Podcast
Security dispatches from common-sense central
