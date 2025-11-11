The Ops Desk

Paul Mauro
4h

I have that book but never caught up with it! Now I have to dig it out. I wonder if any of those guys are still around? Would be a great podcast....

Shawn Christopher Phillips
7h

There is no legitimate “conservative” case that can be made for the UBI, and I would never view the UK as an iconic pillar of conservative efficiency.

The Atlantic is one of the few mainstream leftist rags that would even attempt to make that case with a straight face. Bless them and their black lefty hearts.

I rather believe the US should set the example for the UK with free speech, gun rights, proper legitimate immigration, government deregulation, and lower taxes.

