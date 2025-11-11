Sorry we’re late this week, gang… we, ahem, had a weekened….

So now comes word now that subpoenas are flying in the federal Southern District of Florida regarding former CIA Chief John Brennan — and others.

Is there a big case there?

It is starting to feel that way, isn’t it?

And there’s probably no bigger “tell” than the fact that The New York Times has appointed itself to do public relations for the accused. In a piece that just dropped, the Times’ does its usual less-than-subtle advocating for those under investigation with all the weasel-wording it could muster: “unsupported by the evidence,” “a case that was regarded as weak” (without attribution, of course), and “die-hard Trump supporters” as shorthand for, “crazy MAGA people who don’t live in New York.”

The “reporting” — which has nothing to support it, because the prosecutors (wisely) either refused to get back to the Times’ reporters or issued a “no comment” — outlines how supporters of Donald Trump are increasingly framing the recent spate of federal subpoenas as part of a “grand conspiracy” targeting Trump and his allies. The Times notes that as new subpoenas land in investigations connected to the origins of the 2016 election probe, “Trump loyalists” are characterizing them not simply as separate legal actions but as coordinated attacks by a “deep state” and establishment elite.

(The return of, “Dark Brennan”!)

Now, how the case will actually go remains to be seen. But what the Times is already all-in on purporting — “nothing to see here, it’s all revenge” — is not just typical, but ridiculous. Because for the Times’ version to be true, we would have to basically accept that the lawfare against Donald Trump never happened.

Let’s review: First, the “Russia Collusion” hoax did happen — full stop. It was a desperate reaction from a Democrat machine — in the government and media — that could not believe that Donald Trump was going to lead the country for the next four years. And it was paid for by the woman Donald Trump defeated, Hillary Clinton.

I don’t know that it was controlled or managed by any one person — this writer has dealt with too many conspiracies to believe in them completely. It seems to have been more a reaction to a bitter defeat, a shock no one saw coming, a desperate grasp for some sort of mass therapy for a reeling elite. In the end, it served as a pretty clear X-ray of the modern Democratic party.

What also certainly happened: John Brennan took Hillary’s bought-and-paid-for propaganda — the Steele dossier — and forced its inclusion in what purported to be the intelligence community’s assessment of the preposterous notion that Vladimir Putin had the ability to influence our election outcome thanks to a few social media ads. The media then did its part, asserting that Putin was running Trump as an asset.

In retrospect, it’s difficult to believe that anyone — even our in-the-tank media — bought into this nonsense.

Brennan then went on to be the biggest name in the infamous “Hunter’s laptop is a Russian operation” full-page letter that appeared in the Wall Street Journal. His defense now seems to be that the letter doesn’t quite say that. Nice try. It does.

Truth is, Brennan at the least behaved shamefully as the head of Obama’s CIA. He lost his bearings in defeat, knowing that Trump would fire him and install his own Director. And while we haven’t quite gotten to the, “hey, I was just following orders” part from Brennan yet, it’s entirely possible that Obama’s name will come up.

Whether Brennan will be indicted — much less convicted — remains to be seen. In case the Times missed it, we have a system for that. A system that was weaponized against Donald Trump — which the Times abetted.

If nothing else, the investigation may shed some light on a corrupt, ignoble chapter of the nation’s history when the leaders of our intelligence agencies lost their bearings, did lasting damage to their reputations and our faith in them… and, alas, revealed themselves.

Share

But: Will The Case Expand Even Further?

If the latest reporting is accurate, it’s clear that Brennan could soon face indictment in Florida. The names currently in the mix — Brennan, former FBI agent Peter Strzok, and ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page — are familiar faces in the “Russiagate” era. But focusing only on them might miss the bigger picture.

In sum: Was there a coordinated “all-of-government” effort to use legal systems to take out Trump?

If so, it likely didn’t stop at the federal level. It flowed downstream — from Washington’s intelligence circles to state prosecutors who suddenly began pursuing Trump with an almost synchronized zeal.

Consider the cast. In Manhattan, Alvin Bragg brought the first-ever criminal case against a former president, and his team included Matthew Colangelo — a former senior official at both the Biden Justice Department and the New York Attorney General’s Office. That’s not coincidence; it’s connective tissue. Going from the number three official in DOJ to work a case in Bragg’s Manhattan DA’s office is a preposterous step-down. It never happens.

There’s also New York criminal Judge Juan Merchon, who oversaw the Bragg case. Merchon’s rulings were consistently head-scratchers (look for that case to be vacated on appeal, perhaps at the federal level). Further, he refused to recuse himself despite the fact that his daughter is not just a Democratic operative; she is co-owner of a national Democrat lobbying firm that used the trial to raise money for Dem causes.

Then there’s Nathan Wade, the Georgia special prosecutor whose relationship with Fani Willis sparked headlines. Recall that there is reporting that both Willis and Wade had contacts with the Biden administration, to include Willis visiting the White House to meet with VP Kamala Harris. Wade also was at the White House at least twice while he was working the ludicrous Georgia state-level RICO against Trump and associates.

And of course, there’s the idiotic case brought by NYS AG Letitia James — which has already had the judgment awarded by weirdo Judge Engeron vacated. That whole case — along with the Georgia case and Bragg’s case — will soon be gone completely on appeal.

If federal investigators in Florida want to fully understand whether there was a broader conspiracy against Donald Trump, they should subpoena communications between these state prosecutors and federal officials — and then pull these worthies into the grand jury itself. Ask Colangelo what conversations he had when he left DOJ to join Bragg’s office. Ask who offered him the job. Ask whether anyone in Washington suggested timing the indictments to coincide with key moments in Trump’s campaign. Ask Willis and Wade whether any political considerations were discussed with anyone outside his jurisdiction.

People tend to treat the federal and state cases as separate universes — as if DOJ, DANY, and the Georgia DA’s office just happened to launch overlapping prosecutions against the same political figure. But the pattern is too consistent to ignore. When multiple jurisdictions pursue coordinated outcomes against one man running for office, it stops looking like justice and starts looking like strategy.

If the Florida investigators truly want to uncover whether law enforcement was weaponized for politics, they can’t stop at Brennan. They need to follow the flow — from the federal to the state level — and subpoena every thread that connects the two. Only then will the full picture of any coordination come into focus.

Mayor-Elect Mamdani: Do NOT Cut This NYPD Unit

When most people picture the NYPD, they see beat cops or TV detectives. What they don’t see—by design—is the quiet, far-reaching work of the Intelligence Division, a unit built after 9/11 that doesn’t just prevent crimes—it prevents catastrophes. And once again, it’s proven its worth.

Federal authorities confirmed last week that a terrorist plot to attack LGBTQ bars in Michigan—timed for Halloween and modeled on the Pulse nightclub massacre—was penetrated by an NYPD undercover officer. Let that sink in: a city police department helped dismantle an ISIS-inspired cell hundreds of miles away.

That wasn’t luck. It was the product of decades spent building one of the most sophisticated local intelligence operations in the world—detectives, analysts, and linguists who track threats that ignore borders, from Queens to Qatar. Because it’s local and nimble, the Division can often move faster than federal agencies.

In the Michigan case, an NYPD undercover cultivated ties with radicalized young men seeking validation online, quietly gathering intelligence that led to their arrests and prevented a mass-casualty attack. That’s the Division’s daily reality: subway bombings disrupted, lone-wolf plots foiled, extremists tracked before the public ever knows. Every investigation is heavily lawyered, reviewed, and updated to stay within legal limits.

Yet activists—loud and ideological—routinely call to “defund” or “reimagine” this work. Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a self-described socialist who built his brand attacking “carceral systems,” has supporters who want the Intelligence Division cut or gone. It sounds virtuous on paper but would be reckless in practice (and in fact politically disastrous for Mamdani should an attack occur).

The Division isn’t some rogue spy shop; it’s an internationally respected network with officers posted abroad to liaise with partner agencies. To weaken it would be to blindfold the city’s first line of defense at a time when global instability and online radicalization are both still undeniably with us.

This writer speaks from experience. During my 15 years as a supervisor there, I saw undercovers risk their lives inside terror cells, analysts connect obscure dots that saved lives, and proud Muslim officers work tirelessly to dismantle Islamist networks—just as Italian-American cops once broke the Mafia. Understanding a culture isn’t bias; it’s the key to stopping those who exploit it.

There are few government programs that literally save lives. This is one of them.

So as the new administration reviews the NYPD budget, remember this: Do not cut the Intelligence Division—strengthen it. With the Taliban resurgent in Afghanistan — the nation where al Qaeda incubated — this is no time to let our guard down. As we used to say in the Division, “The further we get from 9/11, the closer we get to 9/10.” We can’t let that happen.

As we approach the 25th anniversary of 9/11, complacency is the real threat. The enemies who wish to harm Americans aren’t bound by geography—and neither should those sworn to protect us.

The NYPD’s motto is Fidelis ad Mortem—faithful unto death. For the Intelligence Division, that faith extends to the entire nation. Michigan just learned that firsthand.

Put The Chicago Crazies On ICE, Already!

We have documented the dangers of being an ICE agent these days, particularly in Chicago where several protesters have been arrested with firearms at demonstrations. Attacks on ICE have become a real concern, and we have stated our fears that agents will be seriously injured or worse.

On Saturday in Chicago, ICE agents once again dodged a bullet – literally. While conducting an enforcement operation, an individual driving a black jeep fired 5-7 shots at the agents. Fortunately, no agents were struck, but that appears to be just luck. Based on interviews on the scene, the person whom ICE was seeking to arrest, may have been the person who shot at them, but that has not been confirmed (note: new reporting is that the shooter is in custody, and is an illegal alien).

That was just a moment in Saturday’s widespread riot against ICE where paint cans and bricks were thrown by Chicagoans at the federal law enforcement officers.

Chicago Police responded to the incident, and one Chicago cop was struck by a car. CPD officials say that they are investigating but haven’t released any information as of yet. We hope they are giving this case the attention that it deserves, but Chicago police brass appear to have prevented officers from responding to calls for assistance from ICE in the past, so we have some doubts.

Democrats appear to have no comment on this deadly event. No show of support for the individual agents whose lives were endangered. No call to lower the temperature. The one Democrat who we could find commenting on this incident, Chicago Alderman Michael Rodriguez, actually blamed ICE for Saturday’s events. It’s hard to believe that this type of action is not exactly what Democrats want.

Just as its hard to believe that they’re not rooting for those attacking ICE and CPD — because they think it will help them in the midterms. Because what’s a shot law enforcement officer when you get to oppose Donald Trump?

We again wish the ICE agents stay safe while doing their jobs. We know you’re the good guys — as do the good people of this nation.

America’s Youth Vote

“If you’re not a liberal when you’re 25, you have no heart. If you’re not a conservative by the time you’re 35, you have no brain.” It’s a quote who whose attribution has been lost to history. It’s often attributed to Winston Churchill or Mark Twain, but it’s unlikely that it was actually said by either of them.

It seems our youth have moved past being liberal to a downright dangerous ideology. In 1993, 58% of 18-29 year olds voted for the pleasant but incompetent liberal Democrat Mayor David Dinkins. Now, in 2025, 75% of 18-29 year olds voted for Zohran Mamdani, a man who’s ideology would have given him no chance of being elected in any city in this country in 1993.

It’s no surprise that the youth are more liberal. That is the nature of youth. We can attribute it to a lack of life experience. But these elections show that our young people are voting in significantly greater numbers for significantly more radical politicians. Communism is a direct affront to the American system of government and our way of life. Many young people seem to embrace it — and to be entirely unaware of its history.

The one thing that the youth of today has not experienced is the downside of communism. Bread lines in the Soviet Union are not in the news. The gulags are long gone – lost to the history books. Engineered famines, empty stores, wholesale murders – they seemed to not be aware of these things. It is certainly not on TikTok, where too many young people get their “news”.

In 1993, the Soviet Union had recently dissolved. The horrors of that regime were still coming to light. People remembered. No one wanted to see one of these people with political power in America.

It is high time that the leaders in our country responded to this rising communist threat. Democrats can no longer appease it in the hope of garnering a few more votes. The truth of the horrors of communism appears to have never been learned by this generation. We need to immediately rectify that in our classrooms and newsrooms. The best defense against communism is knowledge of its results.

It’s too bad that so many of our teachers — and their overlords in the teachers unions — are “fellow travelers” in the march to marxism.

We have another quote that is often falsely attributed to Winston Churchill - “Those who do not know history, are doomed to repeat it.”

Should the modern world choose to repeat the errors of communism today, we would be looking at upwards of 100 million innocent souls dead — killed by their own leaders in support of “the revolution.” Mao, Stalin, Castro, Pol Pot — some of history’s worst mass-murderers. Communists all.

Imagine if THAT was taught in schools today. You know — since it actually happened.

And If You Thought Mamdani Was An Aberration….

Note that, at this writing, a Democratic Socialist is leading over a hyper-left Democrat for election as Seattle’s mayor.

And further: a member of the American Communist Party was elected to the Ithaca, NY City Council.

The reason is the same thing that drove Mamdani’s election: affordability. But don’t take it from us; take it from Nikki Haley’s son, who is pulling no punches (and who is well to Nikki’s right…).

We’ve received some side-eye from readers in the past, for suggesting that AOC will be the Dem nominee in 2028. We may not be right on this one — but we’re looking better than ever….

Unlike the Democratic Party — who are lurching towards the most imbecilic political system ever devised. It’s not hyperbole: the Dem civil war is here.

And for the Republicans: better come up with something relative to the affordability issue, soon. Especially with AI robots taking more and more jobs.

And you know, if robots are set to do all the work: Is a guaranteed basic income an idea whose time has arrived? For both parties?

There Is One Bright Spot To Last Week’s Election Day

We’re not likely to hear much from this guy again.

The very definition of a “politician.” And that’s not a compliment.

And finally….

I mean — EVERYBODY can’t move to Florida, can they?