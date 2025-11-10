Part II of Jack Garcia, Legendary Undercover

Gang, join us for the rest of our conversation with the great Jack Garcia, who went undercover against the mob, the cartels, corrupt cops… you name it.
Check it out to hear about the incredible moment when Jack’s cover was almost blown (in a restaurant, of course— it is the Italian mob). Somehow, he skated.
And what bizarre event happened right inside…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Ops Desk to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.