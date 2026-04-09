Podcast: A Conversation With An Iranian Dissident

So this writer was on The Five Wednesday, discussing the war in Iran and conditions on the ground there. I mentioned that some of what I said was informed by an interview I had done with an Iranian dissident — a young man who described Iranians as seeking a more secular society, post-mullahs. This young man in fact described the advent and growth of Islam in Iran as something imposed on Iranians, to the detriment of their 2500-year-old Persian culture.

Whether you agree with that or not, it is certainly a viewpoint one doesn’t hear often. And considering the source… something to be taken seriously.

Join me for a great conversation with Shay Khatiri, writer for The National Review and other publications, and a member of The Dissident Project, a group dedicated to giving a voice to those in America who have fled totalitarian regimes.

There are academic experts — and then there are people who actually lived the experience. And all the analysis in the world can’t replace living under a regime that defines every aspect of your life.

Think you understand what’s at stake with this war? Maybe think again. I know I did.

Join us for a great conversation.

Give a gift subscription