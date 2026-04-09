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Podcast: A Conversation With An Iranian Dissident

Shay Khatiri, now here in the U.S, describes real life in today's Iran
Paul Mauro's avatar
Paul Mauro
Apr 09, 2026

So this writer was on The Five Wednesday, discussing the war in Iran and conditions on the ground there. I mentioned that some of what I said was informed by an interview I had done with an Iranian dissident — a young man who described Iranians as seeking a more secular society, post-mullahs. This young man in fact described the advent and growth of Islam in Iran as something imposed on Iranians, to the detriment of their 2500-year-old Persian culture.

Whether you agree with that or not, it is certainly a viewpoint one doesn’t hear often. And considering the source… something to be taken seriously.

Join me for a great conversation with Shay Khatiri, writer for The National Review and other publications, and a member of The Dissident Project, a group dedicated to giving a voice to those in America who have fled totalitarian regimes.

There are academic experts — and then there are people who actually lived the experience. And all the analysis in the world can’t replace living under a regime that defines every aspect of your life.

Think you understand what’s at stake with this war? Maybe think again. I know I did.

Join us for a great conversation.

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