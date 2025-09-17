The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Podcast: Chasing The Case

A member of the Gotti crew, a hideous murder, a very tough prosecution
Paul Mauro
Sep 17, 2025
Join us for another in our “Chasing the Case” series as we talk to our friend Eric Seidel about one of the toughest cases of his career — the prosecution of a mafia-linked murder, but without a body.

Eric — among the most experienced prosecutors in New York history — details how he caught the case, how he pursued it… and what happened when he tried to…

