The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

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working rich's avatar
working rich
1h

So disappointed in Trump . We did not need this war. The world does not need this war. What is the goal?

Wars never turned out as planned. Read “ The Guns of August.” Read the headlines after Hitler conquered Europe and th Japanese conquered Pearl Harbor, Singapore, and Manila.

We support our country. But we need to be right to draw the sword.

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