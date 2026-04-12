The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

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working rich
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Ireland is often pro-Palestinian because the British are pro-Israeli. If the British support something, the Irish will oppose it. Most overt in Belfast, where there are murals supporting the arabs. When asked why, the answer is clear- we cannot support the UK.

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