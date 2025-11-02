The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Ops Desk

Sunday Pod: Part One of JACK GARCIA, Legendary Undercover

Paul talks to perhaps the most prolific FBI undercover ever, the man who infiltrated the Gambino family, the cartels, a crooked police department... all at the same time
Paul Mauro's avatar
Paul Mauro
Nov 02, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

In the wake of the big FBI/HSI/NYPD takedown of a mob crew who had infiltrated the NBA, we talk to Jack Garcia — among the greatest undercovers ever.

Now generally, an undercover assumes one identity, and if the case he’s working on branches out, all the better. What made Jack different? In his 26-year career, he was undercover for 24 of them — and of…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Ops Desk to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Paul Mauro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture