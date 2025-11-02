Sunday Pod: Part One of JACK GARCIA, Legendary Undercover

In the wake of the big FBI/HSI/NYPD takedown of a mob crew who had infiltrated the NBA, we talk to Jack Garcia — among the greatest undercovers ever.
Now generally, an undercover assumes one identity, and if the case he’s working on branches out, all the better. What made Jack different? In his 26-year career, he was undercover for 24 of them — and of…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Ops Desk to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.