The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
19h

I've been marveling at the videos that Pratt has made. Simply marvelous.

BTW, I enjoyed watching the movie recommendation from a week ago, however, I couldn't get through City on Fire.

Thanks for all you do!

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
20h

Trump Derangement Syndrome has become a death cult for public safety. If Trump says secure the border, the left opens the gates. If Trump says jail violent criminals, they scream decarceration. If Trump says dangerously mentally ill people should not be loose on subway platforms, they call that oppression. Then innocent people die, and the same politicians mumble about “systems.” No. This is ideology killing citizens. Public safety is the government’s first duty. Democrats turned opposition to Trump into opposition to order itself. The bodies are not accidents. They are the predictable costs of Democrat Party policies that protect criminals before victims.

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