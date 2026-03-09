So at this writing, we know a few basics: at least one of the devices thrown at the protest near Gracie Mansion (NYC’s mayoral residence) was live and charged with highly volatile TATP;

Another device was removed by police from a car today near Gracie. The car is reportedly tied to yesterday’s event;

The two perps had extensive travel histories, and one yelled “Allahu Akbar!” while throwing the device, either at cops or counter-protesters;

The Mayor, the Manhattan Borough President, a NYS Assemblyman, a NYS Senator, and numerous other New York politicos blamed some version of “white supremacy.”

New York’s leadership class is at an all-time low — in a city that once gave us Bill de Blasio.

And New York is not alone. Coming to a city near you….

By now you’ve likely heard the basics. According to reporting, two men hurled improvised nail bombs toward demonstrators gathered near the site. The devices, crude but potentially lethal, were packed with shrapnel — weapons designed to maim crowds, not merely frighten them.

Fortunately, the attack failed — likely because the TATP mixture malfunctioned. But what followed may be almost as troubling as the attack itself.

Within hours, discussion began shifting away from the attackers toward broader themes: “tensions at protests,” “community divisions,” and warnings against “Islamophobia.”

Same old playbook.

When violence lands in politically inconvenient territory, the framing begins immediately. Language softens. Descriptions blur. The focus moves from perpetrators to atmospherics — from who did it to the surrounding “context.”

You could watch it happen in real time.

The media quickly labeled the devices “smoke bombs” — despite nails protruding from them. Some outlets described the incident primarily as a “protest clash.” Others focused almost totally on the counter-protestors — that is, the group the who was the target of the IEDs.

Look, restraint in media is important. Facts matter. Evidence matters. No one should rush to conclusions before law enforcement completes its work.

But restraint should apply evenly.

When suspects from other backgrounds commit violence, the hesitation disappears. Motive, ideology, and identity are quickly folded into the public narrative. Analysts speculate freely about radicalization and social causes.

Yet when violence appears tied to Islamist extremism, trans-shooters, or migrant gangsters, a different instinct emerges: deflect, contextualize, dilute.

That instinct is not only intellectually dishonest. It erodes public trust.

And remember: in this case, there was actual video of the event.

Most New Yorkers know the difference between reporting facts and managing narratives. So does the rest of the country.

So don’t gaslight us. Pretending things aren’t how they obviously seem doesn’t reduce “division” — it fuels suspicion that the truth is being filtered.

The job of journalists and public officials is to tell us the facts. Anything beyond that becomes narrative management.

So thank God the feds are taking the case. A potential terrorism prosecution with the clear intent to kill and injure is too important to be left to Mamdani and Alvin Bragg

Nail-filled explosive devices fall squarely under federal terrorism and explosives statutes. And when political sensitivities begin shaping the public narrative before the facts are even established, a federal case is the only thing we can trust (of course, that’s because it’s the Trump DOJ, and not Biden’s).

This was a domestic terrorism attack, using material that has previously only been deployed by high-level terror organizations like al Qaeda, ISIS, and the Taliban. The public deserves clarity. And it deserves investigators focused on facts — not narrative control.

Make no mistake: this was an attempted mass-casualty bombing.

And the real danger now isn’t just the devices that were thrown. It’s the reflex in today’s New York, from infantile ideologues, to pretend we didn’t see them.

I’m Sorry, Mister Mayor — You Married Her

The reaction of New York’s zohranistas to the attempted terror attack is only furthering the controversy around the mayor’s wife, Rama Duwaji.

The issue centers on social media activity tied to the October 7, 2023 terrorist attack carried out by Hamas against Israel — one of the deadliest assaults on Jewish civilians since World War II.

Recently, investigators and online researchers began circulating screenshots showing that Mamdani’s wife had “liked” or otherwise engaged with posts that appeared to celebrate or justify the October 7 massacre. Those attacks killed more than 1,200 people in Israel and included the kidnapping, rape, and murder of hundreds of civilians. The brutal assault triggered global condemnation and a war between Israel and Hamas that continues today.

(NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and wife at his inauguration)

So: Is questioning the mayor’s wife’s actions fair?

Understand: In the world of social media, a “like” is a marker of approval. And when that approval appears connected to an event involving mass murder, well, people are going to ask questions.

Now, the mayor moved quickly to address the controversy. According to statements reported in the media, he said his wife did not support the attacks and that the engagement with the posts had been misinterpreted.

In defending her, Mamdani also said: “My wife is the love of my life and she’s also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my City Hall.” He characterized the criticism as part of a broader effort to smear him politically and suggested the focus on his spouse’s activity was unfair (of course; all that was missing was, “Islamophobia!”).

But public life doesn’t work that way — especially in a city like New York.

This is a place that lost 2,753 people on September 11th. New Yorkers have a long memory when it comes to terrorism. And when images or commentary appear to celebrate the killing of civilians, the reaction is predictable and justified.

There’s also a broader question here about moral clarity. The October 7th attack wasn’t a complicated geopolitical moment requiring nuance. It was a terrorist massacre. Civilians were hunted down in their homes and in open fields. Babies were killed. Families were burned alive.

Even if you disagree with the actions of the Israeli government (remember, the social media engagements we’re referencing here occurred before Israel responded in Gaza): When someone connected to an elected official appears to engage positively with content celebrating that kind of violence, it raises legitimate concerns about judgment and worldview.

Not only of that person — but of the man who married her.

For Mamdani, the political fallout may depend on whether voters accept his explanation. But in the court of public opinion — especially in New York — even the appearance of sympathy for terrorism is radioactive.

Public officials don’t get to control every action of the people around them. But they do get judged by it. And when the subject is the celebration of a terrorist attack, the standard isn’t complicated.

Condemning it should be automatic. Whether she’s a “public figure” or not.

Yes — Trump Is Winning the War on Drugs

America’s War on Drugs was declared on June 17th, 1971, after President Richard Nixon announced a panoply of federal resources during a press conference to combat the rampant growth of heroin and other drugs on American streets. Nixon declared illegal drugs, “Public Enemy Number 1” – an accurate description given how many Americans have died because of the scourge.

The War on Drugs had many offensives, from interdiction efforts, D.A.R.E. programs, Nancy Reagan’s “Just Say No” campaign, to the hundreds of thousands of arrests made for sale and use. All those efforts failed miserably. What could change the tide of drug deaths in this country? What could eliminate this plague upon the American people? It would take a great effort from a dynamic American.

And seemingly from nowhere, a white horse rode forth, and upon him sat an orange man. The orange man went forth to conquer the evil men who pitch this poison to the American people.

Forgive the drama, but Trump appears to be doing the impossible – he is actually making gains in the war on drugs.

He is doing that by treating it like a war. Trump declared major narcotics traffickers as terrorists. He has strengthened our defenses with pressure on China to stop fentanyl production and strengthening border enforcement. He has initiated offensives like the attacks on drug shipping boats and military-like operations in other countries to go after producers and traffickers. American intelligence is gathering information on major dealers. He has created alliances with other nations to help destroy drug organizations. It is truly a full-scale war.

And America is winning – as advertised.

This week a new offensive was implemented in Ecuador as American special forces reportedly teamed up with local police and military to hunt down narcotics traffickers operating within that country.

The offensive was announced by Pete Hegseth in Miami at the first Americas Counter Cartel Conference. The conference was attended by representatives from: Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guyana, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, and Trinidad and Tobago. The countries are working together to combat the cartels that are killing Americans and terrorizing local populations.

Last week in Mexico, Mexican army units launched an operation in Jalisco targeting Oseguera Cervantes. Cervantes, known as “El Mencho”, was the head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. He was killed in the operation, setting off a wave of violence across the country. Intelligence from the United States played a role in locating the prolific drug dealer.

With Trump’s version of the War on Drugs, Americans are finally seeing results. Approximately 73,000 people died from drug overdoses in the 12-month period that ended August 2025, down about 21% from the 92,000 in the previous 12-month period. Drug deaths have been dropping from its all time high in 2022. Last year drug deaths dropped in 45 states.

Numbers are not yet available for all of 2025, but we would expect a greater reduction than the 21% seen through August.

Cuba on the Ropes

A few weeks ago, we predicted the collapse of the Communist regime in Cuba. It looks like that prediction is going to happen sooner than we expected. Reports from Cuba show a nation on the brink of implosion.

The country is experiencing critical energy failures since the Trump Administration cut off the supply of Venezuelan oil after the arrest of Nicolas Maduro. Venezuela was Cuba’s primary source of energy and the cutting off that source is having a ripple effect across the country.

Cuba is experiencing large scale blackouts affecting all parts of the country. That is affecting farming, food distribution, and refrigeration. Food shortages are reported all around the country. Buses have stopped running and car owners cannot buy gasoline, making getting to work impossible for many Cubans, further disrupting the economy.

The tourism industry has effectively collapsed. It is a major driver of the Cuban economy, with foreign currency being required to conduct trade. Canadians, who make up about fifty percent of Cuba’s tourists, have stopped coming as hotels can’t stay open, and there is no fuel on hand for excursions. Air Canada has suspended flights to Cuba, as there is no fuel to resupply their planes for the journey home.

In January, Trump announced that he would implement tariffs on any country that imported oil to Cuba, ensuring that new sources of fuel could not be easily arranged. The effect of the Supreme Court decision on tariffs is uncertain, but it doesn’t look like any countries are stepping up to test the waters on Cuba’s behalf. Mexico, Cuba’s most likely source of additional fuel, appears to have made a deal with Trump to forgo energy trade with the Communist regime.

Protests have broken out around the country, demanding that the government get the lights back on. Ironically the political instability that brought Fidel Castro to power may signal the end to his legacy regime. Street scenes in Havana show people cooking with ersatz wood fired ovens by battery powered lights.

The Castro family still effectively runs Cuba, with President Miguel Diaz-Canel acting as an administrator and proxy. That is why reports that Raul Castro’s grandson had a secret meeting with State Department (possibly with Marco Rubio himself) in St. Kitts and Nevis last month is potentially a very big deal.

We have no doubt that the Castro family does not want to lose power over its island kingdom and will cut whatever deal is necessary to stay relevant. If that means kicking Communism to the curb, the Castros will pivot from baseball to soccer in a heartbeat. We sense a deal is imminent.

Trump playing 4-D chess may be an overused phrase, but it looks apropos regarding Cuba.

It appears that communism is on life support in the Western Hemisphere. Chalk up another Trump win. Get ready for a vacation to Havana next winter.

As the old joke in Cuba goes:

Q: What did Communists use before candles?

A: Electric lights

Sunday Pod: A Conversation With Julian Epstein

Gang, you’ve seen Julian Epstein on Fox and other networks. An accomplished attorney, Julian was was the chief counsel to the House Judiciary Committee and Staff Director for House Oversight, as well as legal counsel to President Bill Clinton.

Yes — a Democrat. And one who gets it.

Come along for a fascinating conversation on what the Iran war really means. What does “victory” look like? Will we get there? What comes next?

Will America really benefit?

A conversation with Julian is a genuine palate-cleanser for all the political vitriol in our public sphere, and reminds us all that we do share common interests.

As the saying goes: “It’s a pleasure to talk with an educated man.” Julian Epstein qualifies and then some.

So click above for the sizzle… and HERE for the full pod.

And finally….

Whether this ends up being a net gain for America is anyone’s guess — and reasonable minds can disagree. But now that we’re in it: WIN IT.

And as ever with Trump: At least he did something.