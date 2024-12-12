The Code of Omerta

For decades the DeCavalcante Crime Family ruled the streets of northern New Jersey. They engaged in drug sales, gambling, and extortion rackets. They maintained their power through the time-honored code of, “omerta.” Omerta is the mafia tradition imported from Italy that encourages silence and non-cooperation with authorities.

In recent years the DeCavalcante Family’s power has waned as another organization has decimated their numbers and taken over their businesses. This new organization also deals drugs (marijuana), runs the gambling rackets, and engages in extortion. Apparently, they also follow the code of omerta.

The government has all but decimated the Italian Mafia and largely put themselves in its place. Marijuana sales are legal and licensed by the State of New Jersey. Gambling, including sports gambling, is also permissible as long as the government gets it cut. Taxes and tolls are endemic in every transaction we make and every trip we take.

And omerta is included in the government’s code.

Take the recent headlines about the appearance of drones in the night sky over northern New Jersey. Recent reports indicate that large drones have been seen all over the state including at the US Military’s Picatinny Arsenal and Donald Trump’s residence in Bedminster. These do not appear to be the small drones that civilians use for recreation. Some have reported them as being six feet long.

The number of sightings has been increasing over the past few days. Perhaps there are more drones or just more people reporting them -- this is not clear. But it is concerning.

People are scared. A New Jersey Congressman has reported that the drones are from an Iranian mothership off the coast. He seemed awfully convinced of it, citing “high level” sources. It seems unlikely but… we just don’t know.

What we do know is that our government is continuing to follow the code of omerta. Their answer is “we don’t know nuthin’” while at the same time assuring us that there is no cause for alarm. How reassuring. The Feds won’t answer. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy can’t say. But don’t worry, everything is fine, nothing to see here.

This messaging comes from the top. The Biden White House answers no questions. Almost all data is marked top secret. Government press conferences seem like dialogue from a bad movie: “Sorry, if we told you, we would have to kill you” is their implied response to all questions, great and small.

So don’t worry New Jerseyans, there is nothing to fear. Trust the government. Ignore what is going on if you know what’s good for you. Make too much noise and you could end up “swimming with the fishes” off Atlantic City. Or maybe the Potomac.

Thanks for reading The Ops Desk. Stay Safe!!