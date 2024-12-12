The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

James C. King
Dec 12, 2024

Points well taken, as always. The government often invokes "Omerta" when it just can't seem to find the time to answer FOIA requests about sensitive issues.

Ships outside the 12-mile limit generally can generally operate with impunity. ICBMs can be fired just as easily from a freighter operated with an Iranian or other hostile-orientated crew as well as from a sophisticated nuclear submarine from below the waves. The time between launch to impact from the Chesapeake Bay to Washington, DC is just a minute or two.

When drones are spotted, people want answers. Instead, the Feds tell them the locals are the ones to investigate, and the locals tell the people that there is nothing they can do as that it is against the law to shoot at flying drones, as they are considered aircraft and protected by federal laws. A few substantive answers would be nice.

If you get a chance, you might click on "The World as King Sees it" for my take on the end of the American Nightmare.

JCK

Chris Flanagan
Dec 12, 2024

Senator Richard Blumenthal, recalling his combat experience in Vietnam, recommends we shoot down the unknown drones. A judicious recommendation. https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/us-senator-says-mysterious-drones-spotted-in-new-jersey-should-be-shot-down-if-necessary/ar-AA1vKwPp?ocid=BingNewsSerp

