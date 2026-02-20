The Lost Girls of Greenland

The only thing Western Europe loves more than a committee is an international committee. The International Criminal Court. The Nobel Committee. The World Health Organization. Amnesty International. Institutions devoted to issuing moral verdicts from polished conference tables. A region that has perfected judgment-by-meeting.

But will they eat their own? As in… Denmark?

That decision is weeks away.

On January 31, 2026, a three-year human-rights investigation into Denmark formally concluded. The report now sits with Greenland’s government, said to be undergoing “translation” and final review before release. Its mandate: determine whether Denmark, one of Europe’s most celebrated “utopia” states, committed genocide against the people of Greenland.

The findings are expected in March. Will Denmark be prosecuted? And by whom?

Or is the truth too uncomfortable for Europe’s international class to confront?

The story spans decades. A quiet policy across remote towns and boarding schools, a broader globalist movement funded by familiar institutions pushing an “overpopulation” narrative, a convenient people far away from Europe who were in no position to resist….

Who designed it, how it operated, and why it endured are questions that remain barely told. Yet the questions are newly relevant. As America’s population contracts and the Trump administration calls for higher birthrates, the same forces persist — as leftist groups offer vasectomy specials, even deploying a vasectomy bus at last year’s Democratic convention in Chicago.

Never mind that America’s footprint in Greenland is about to become significant. Do we know what we’re inheriting?

This story does not fit Europe’s moral script. It involves no right-wing “fascists” or climate villains. It involves Denmark — a nation embedded in the very institutions now poised, at least in theory, to judge it.

It’s a story you won’t hear from the rest of the western media… we’ve got it here.

Subscribe at opsdesk.org for the full — and shocking — story.

Give a gift subscription