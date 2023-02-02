The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Cawley's avatar
Dan Cawley
Feb 2, 2023

Another fine piece of writing by you , Paul ….u certainly have many items on the menu to choose from ….I liked ur. i r eference to possible use in SUMMATION ….Dan Dwyer told me once AS THE TRIAL PROGRESSES U make a NOTE of things to put IN UR TOOLBOX ,,,,then on summation u use all those tools and tie it all together for jurors

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul Mauro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture