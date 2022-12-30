Well, we made it to the end of the year, and if you’re reading this, you’re still alive and safe!

So there’s that.

It is therefore time to present the First Annual Ops Desk Awards for 2022 (as suggested by fellow writers and readers interested in security issues) (as well as by a few malcontents in my neighborhood).

So grab a kleenex and pop the champagne… and winners, remember to thank the little people!

THE “ABOVE THE FOLD AWARD” FOR THE YEAR’S BIGGEST STORY goes to…

Government and Big Tech Collusion.

The idea that law enforcement can have any prophylactic effect on speech in this country is an outright First Amendment violation — and in the truest sense of the word, un-American.

This has really started to look like true, unconstitutional government overreach. And it took a guy born in South Africa to expose it.

Short of an armed invasion, nothing threatens to undermine the American experiment more than the growing belief that the First Amendment is expendable for “just cause.”

Just according to whom?

As we noted last time: Let the litigation commence.

THE COVETED “KING LEONIDAS STATUETTE” FOR OPS DESK MAN OF THE YEAR goes to…

This guy (see above).

Do we always agree with him? No. But he’s okay with that.

Which is more than you can say for the gang he’s standing up to.

THE “WINCHELL AWARD” FOR BIGGEST CRIMINAL JUSTICE STORY OF THE YEAR goes to…

The decline of America’s cities.

As covered extensively in our favorite substack, the nation’s cities, in the grip of progressive magical thinking, are regressing at a breakneck pace.

Here in New York, we’re not running with the pack leaders yet (Philadelphia, New Orleans, St. Louis, etc.), but we’re gaining.

The only thing slowing NYC’s decline is the continued efforts of the NYPD, who will end the year with a 21 year record for felony arrest numbers.

Remarkable. While they’re facing hostiles everywhere….

And by the way… the cities are taking our colleges with them.

THE “RAMSEY CLARK AWARD” FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT LOSER OF THE YEAR goes to…

Former San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin.

Poster boy for the George Soros progressive prosecutor posse, this guy — the son of terrorists — was too much even for San Francisco. Let that sink in.

He’s been sent packing… which shows that common sense can prevail. You just need to stand up for it.

THE “WALTER DURANTY ‘NOTHING TO SEE HERE’ AWARD” FOR GASLIGHTING BY A SPOX goes to…

We have a tie! First up, John Kirby, for his victory lap re: the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan…. Oh, my.

John, have you ever heard the old media saying: Find yourself in a hole, quit digging…?

Tied with John is White House spokesperson, Karine Jean-Pierre, who assured us all that the U.S. southern border is indeed secure.

Whew — thanks Karine!

For a minute there, I thought I’d seen daily videos of thousands of migrants walking into the country unopposed.

My bad.

THE “NEVILLE CHAMBERLAIN ‘THAT WON’T AGE WELL’ AWARD” FOR A STATEMENT BY A POLITICIAN goes to…

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, for this comment to opponent Lee Zeldin:

Zeldin did better in the NY Governor’s race than any Republican in memory… and crime was the single reason why.

If Hochul hasn’t learned the answer to her question yet, she’d better. Quick.

THE “CHRIS CUOMO DUMBEST OVERALL TV PUNDIT AWARD” goes to…

Sunny Hostin of The View.

Here’s Sunny’s reasoned debate on Covid policy: But perhaps that’s not her dumbest quote. Perhaps the winner is her claiming that people, “don’t care about broken window crimes… they care about violent crimes.” (Sure, Sunny — steal my car! No problem!).

Or maybe the winner should be her assertion that Lee Zeldin’s focus on crime was “fear mongering,” or her justifying a physical assault on Zeldin because he is “hated” and “divisive”?

No? Then maybe her contention that Republican women are like “roaches”?

No? Then how about….

THE “SIR ROBERT PEEL AWARD” FOR THE YEAR’S BEST BOOK goes to…

Raphael Mangual of the Manhattan Institute.

Realistically, this is one of those ends-the-argument books…. Should be required reading for any legislator in the country. (You know, the folks passing bills longer than this book — bills they also haven’t read…).

THE “STEPHEN MATURIN AWARD” FOR THE YEAR’S MOST SUCCESSFUL INTELLIGENCE OPERATION goes to…

Russia’s retrieval of Viktor Bout.

From a KGB-linked basketball team to the mysterious discovery of the CBD oil to Putin’s obsession on getting back the world’s biggest arms dealer to the fact that an earlier, similar case resulted in but a $230 fine… this whole caper screamed operation.

I assume the White House knew it… but got what they wanted.

Alas — Paul Whelan didn’t.

THE “INSPECTOR LESTRADE AWARD” FOR VACILLATING ENFORCEMENT goes to…

The team on the Alec Baldwin shooting.

Remember that one? Neither did we.

Forget any perceived delays in Idaho. What is this prosecutor in New Mexico doing?

THE “SIDNEY LUMET AWARD” FOR THE YEAR’S BEST MOVIE goes to…

Top Gun: Maverick.

And I didn’t even see it.

“THE WIRE” AWARD FOR BEST STREAMING SERIES goes to…

Ozark’s latest season.

Primarily because I did see it.

But also because it remains a taut, unsentimental ensemble piece, with perhaps the most compelling character being the wild Missouri setting.

And btw: most overrated series? Inventing Anna. Please with that show.

THE “JOE FRIDAY AWARD” FOR BEST TELEVISION SHOW goes to…

New York Homicide.

As featured in this Weekend Buff dispatch: There ain’t nothing like the real thing.

And finally… The Most-Appreciated Readership Award goes to any and all of you reading this! We hope you got a few insights — and maybe a few laughs — from us in 2022.

We’re gunning for much further in 2023. Stay tuned.

But until then, from all of us: Happy New Year!