The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Platner looks less like a Maine workingman and more like another Democrat mythology project: prep-school background, family money, murky business story, radical online history, socialist branding, and a carefully curated “hardscrabble” costume. The VA disability issue deserves respectful handling because veterans can be disabled and still productive. But the public has every right to know whether Platner’s benefits involve unemployability restrictions, whether his oyster business actually supports him, why his wife draws campaign and business compensation, and whether his public image matches reality. Democrats would vaporize a Republican over this. Instead, their leaders are lining up behind Oyster Boy. That tells you plenty.

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