The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

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working rich's avatar
working rich
3h

You guys are the experts on law enforcement. Yet, isn't the simplest solution to put criminals ( all the subway lunatics) behind bars? Incarceration. De Blasio’s “ I want to close Riker’s Island “ has not worked. All these guys have lengthy arrest records - we are failing all the good citizens.

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Stephen Crump's avatar
Stephen Crump
1m

I remember both male & female High School teachers schleppin around students. 1968-71

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