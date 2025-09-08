The Secret Service Is STILL A Mess

With Ryan Routh about to go to trial in Florida for an alleged attempt on Donald Trump’s life, and following the horrific near-miss in Butler, PA, most Americans have assumed that the U.S. Secret Service has turned the corner on the malaise of the Biden years.
Most Americans would be very wrong.
The Service is still facing major challenges. And adding…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Ops Desk to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.