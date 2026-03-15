The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Gallagher's avatar
Kevin Gallagher
2d

Great content here as I've come to expect from The Ops Desk. One thing always comes to mind when Cuba is discussed: The scenes from the Godfather involving Michael and Hyman Roth in Cuba. Especially when Roth says, "The hotels are bigger and swankier than Vegas. " l can see Trump building hotels and casinos there when he's no longer in office if a non-communist government does come into power. And, when Michael describes the rebel detonating a suicide grenade in the captain's car as, "The rebels can win." (And they did). Maybe the Cuban people have had enough of Communists and only need a charismatic leader to bring a democratic government into power. I hear that scuba diving would be a big hit in Cuba because of the mostly virgin diving on the reefs there- if change comes for the better. Interesting time we're living in brothers and sisters.

Reply
Share
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1d

America is fighting enemies abroad, but the real danger is the ideological sabotage happening here at home. The strange alliance of grievance politics, radical activism, and Islamist sympathies has produced a movement that reflexively sides against American interests. They call terrorists “misunderstood,” label border enforcement “racist,” and treat Western civilization as the villain in every conflict. That mindset doesn’t just weaken national resolve—it emboldens our adversaries. Nations win wars not only on battlefields but in the battle for cultural confidence. When political factions cheer America’s defeat to score ideological points, they reveal something ugly: their loyalty is to the narrative, not the nation.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Mauro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture