The Sunday Podcast: A Conversation With Randy Mastro

First Deputy Mayor of New York City
Paul Mauro
Oct 05, 2025
This week we talk to New York City First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro — the only two-time First Deputy (under two different political parties!), former mafia prosecutor, and one of the nation’s pre-eminent attorneys.

Is there hope for New York? For the nation’s blue cities? If crime is supposedly down, why does NYC feel scarier than ever? Is Zohran Mamd…

