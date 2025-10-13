So as we’ve all heard by now, Letitia “Tish” James, who famously based her campaign for NYS AG on a promise to “get” Donald Trump — finds herself got. She’s been indicted in a very blue jurisdiction in Virginia for bank fraud and making false statements.

Tish is outraged — as is the legacy media. That’s to be expected. But is there more going on here?

Let’s do the basics first. The case is actually quite simple, and therefore completely legitimate. It alleges that Tish misrepresented her intent when buying a Norfolk property in 2020, calling it a “second home” when it was really a rental investment. That misrepresentation apparently accrued to roughly $19,000 less in loan costs so far (because an investment property would’ve required a higher loan rate).

In fact, Tish herself claimed the home as an investment property on her taxes, and according to the indictment, took write-offs. She can’t have it both ways.

Naturally, Tish says it’s all politics — payback from Trump’s Justice Department. But notice: the same media that once treated every Trump subpoena like the moon landing now wants us to believe indicting a Democratic attorney general is the end of democracy. The hyperventilating has been hysterical, to include this clip — perhaps the most embarrassing of all.

And let’s not forget: the Deep State took it’s best shot. According to the reporting, two prosecutors from the Eastern District of Virginia leaked to MSNBC that no case was coming against Tish — before the investigation results had even been briefed up the chain to the US Attorney. If that’s true, it’s a big deal — a federal leak to the same network that’s been the Dems’ PR arm for years. Don’t be shocked if a leak investigation is announced, because disclosing confidential federal information is a crime.

And let’s take a moment to follow the money, shall we? Oh, it’s rich — literally. Even though the corrupt NYS legislature sneaked though a new $10 million legal defense slush fund (clearly for Tish — and tucked quietly into this year’s state budget), Tish says she won’t use it (yet). Instead, she is fundraising through an entity called the Democratic Attorneys General Association (DAGA).

DAGA — which has pledged to support Tish — is the same outfit that’s been raising millions to “defend democracy” from Trump. DAGA’s President, Sean Rankin, has been working in progressive causes for 25 years, and recently came out against Virginia AG candidate Jay Jones suspending his campaign — despite Jones saying of a political opponent that he should get “two bullets to the head,” and also wishing that the man’s children would die. Jones said, ““If those guys die before me I will go to their funerals to piss on their graves.”

Under Rankin, DAGA has donated at least $1 million to Jay Jones to defeat Republican Jason Miyares.

So between DAGA and the NYS legislature, looks like there will be no shortage of funds for Tish to pay her high-priced lawyers’ fees. She’ll need it; the tab reportedly could run to $10 million as she’s hired Dem big gun defense attorney Abbe Lowell, the same lawyer who represented Hunter Biden and NJ Senator Bob Menendez (um, who’s gonna tell her both were convicted?).

So here we are: the woman who turned political “lawfare” into the very purpose of her office is now crying foul when the spotlight turns her way, and the whole Dem machine is gearing up to underwrite her (alleged) malfeasance. Karma.

And here’s more karma: Tish could be facing a second indictment in New York regarding similar shenanigans on a Brooklyn building she owns (she makes $220k a year — where’s all this seed money coming from?). These cases will undoubtedly go to trial — neither side will be interested in a a plea.

And should she be convicted on a felony, Tish loses her law license. And as per the NYS Public Officers Law, must step down from public office.

For good.

Target ICE

In 1973, Robert Daley published Target Blue, a memoir of his year as the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The title reflected the grim reality of 1971–72, when NYPD officers were being assassinated by radicals in the Black Liberation Army and other domestic terror groups. In those two years alone, 14 officers were gunned down in the line of duty.

In 2025, Target ICE would be a fitting sequel. Numerous ICE agents have been injured on duty this year—hundreds of times more than in past years. We fear more serious injuries or even deaths are coming.

Last month, ICE agents in Dallas narrowly escaped assassination when Joshua Jahn opened fire on an ICE facility and transport van with an antique German Mauser rifle. Four detainees in the van were hit; two died. By chance, none of the bullets struck the agents. Jahn killed himself before capture.

Days later, violence erupted at ICE protests near Chicago. On September 26, Northeastern Illinois University professor and suspected ANTIFA member Elias Cepeda became violent outside the Broadview ICE facility. Arrested with a loaded Glock and four magazines—far more than most cops carry—he’d taped the handle to avoid leaving prints. You don’t walk around with that kind of firepower without at least contemplating deadly force.

The next day, two more armed protesters, Jocelyne Robledo and Ray Collins, were arrested for assaulting an ICE agent at the same facility. Both were armed, yet a Chicago federal grand jury refused to indict them. Carrying a gun is a right, but bringing one to confront law enforcement is a glaring warning sign. Two armed incidents at the same site within 48 hours suggest coordination and preparation for armed conflict.

On July 4, the ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas, came under organized attack. Around 10:30 p.m., a dozen masked individuals lit fireworks and painted graffiti to lure agents outside—then opened fire with semiautomatic rifles from nearby woods. One police officer was shot in the neck but survived. Ten suspects were charged with attempted murder.

In the 1970s, politicians and activists helped create an “open season” on New York’s Finest. The same atmosphere now surrounds ICE. Grand juries in Chicago have refused to indict violent protesters. Federal Judge April Perry barred the National Guard from assisting ICE, calling the federal argument “not credible.” Judge LaShonda A. Hunt even ordered the removal of the protective fence around the Broadview facility—making everyone, including protesters, less safe. You can read this legal genius’s decision here.

Meanwhile, our political class continues to vilify ICE. Criticism of tactics is fair, but rhetoric from figures like Gavin Newsom—who’s called ICE “Trump’s private police force” and “cruel”—fans the flames. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker urges citizens to confront and film ICE agents, saying “terror and cruelty is the point.” Minnesota’s Tim Walz labeled ICE “a modern-day Gestapo.” Boston’s Michelle Wu compared agents to “neo-Nazis,” and Rep. John Larson demanded ICE “unmask themselves,” likening them to the Gestapo.

It would be nice if they could unmask. But after repeated doxxing incidents, agents have no choice. This year, federal prosecutors even charged a group of California women who followed agents home and live-streamed them.

ICE agents and their families now face armed protests, gunfire, and public demonization. It’s remarkable nothing worse has happened—but the warning lights are flashing. Unless something changes, tragedy feels inevitable. We can only pray it doesn’t come to that.

Why Gaza Matters

So at this writing, Gaza is already getting messy, with Hamas reportedly looking to reassert control and even potentially to start a Palestinian civil war.

Now, who could’ve seen that coming?

Bottom line: Gangsters are gonna gangster. Terrorists are gonna terrorize. It’s just who they are, and what they know how to do. The only career path they know. And with the Israelis releasing thousands of Palestinian prisoners, including 250 lifers….

The point is that this now becomes a matter of intelligence. The Israelis and even perhaps the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank has to keep an eye on Hamasniks looking to regain control of Gaza and thwart the peace efforts. The endgame was always going to look this way (as I’ve said in my Big News Recaps…!).

But if even marginal stability can be established, let’s not forget this: a main driver of Oct. 7 was the reported gathering momentum for Saudi Arabia to come under the Abraham Accords, establishing peace with and recognition of Israel.

Saudi is the big get. If Israel gets the nation that houses Mecca and Medina — never mind all that oil — can the rest of the Middle East be far behind?

A stable Gaza therefore creates, for the first time in our lifetimes, a consolidated map for that region (with Iran as the outlier). Sure, there’ll be flare-ups. But nothing like it has ever been achieved since Israel’s founding.

If he pulls this off, Donald Trump will have done more than any Scandinavian Academy Award will ever do towards the goal of global peace and prosperity. Tell the Nobel committee to stick that statue in their ear.

And Speaking of Things Nobel….

We shouldn’t overlook the fact that the reason Venezuelan dissident María Corina Machado got the award might also have a great deal to with Trump — because as this space has been harping on, Trump wants to reassert the Monroe Doctrine and keep America’s adversaries (China, Russia, Iran) out of our southern backyard.

And right now, Venezuela is the frontlines of Trump’s efforts to do so. But: Is it legal? Can the U.S. military continue to blow these narco-boats out of the water?

The Dems (and Rand Paul) say no — that Congress has to authorize a use-of-force (as happened after 9/11). The Trump administration says it’s not necessary.

Who’s right?

We turn to a genuine expert: attorney Andrew Cherkasky. Andrew is a lawyer and military veteran who specializes in military legal matters. Literally no one better to talk to about this.

You’ve seen him on Fox, heard his expert commentary. So check him out HERE on the Trump Doctrine, the use of the National Guard in our cities, and more.

(And for a teaser, click below):

Is Trump’s Plan Working? Memphis Crime is Dropping

According to recent statistics, crime has declined steadily since the DOJ began its operation. Major crimes are down 45% from September 29 to October 5, 2025, compared with the same period last year. Homicides are down 25%, assaults 50%, and robberies 68% — all before the deployment of troops.

That’s telling. Offenders often take their cues from politicians and prosecutors. If criminals sense they own the city, they act like it. But when they fear consequences, crime falls. Criminals should fear justice — it’s what they deserve. Firm leadership and a clear plan can do more to reduce crime than any speech or slogan.

The National Guard began deploying in Memphis this weekend. In the coming weeks, we’ll see whether their presence deepens the crime drop already underway since September 29.

(Elvis — who as a well-known police buff — would’ve loved this)

If the decline accelerates, the Trump administration will have a strong case for expanding this National Guard model nationwide. If the trend levels off, it may signal an opportunity to scale back — or even end — this controversial and legally untested approach of using troops as part of federal crime reduction efforts.

As our cities continue to decline, we approach an historic inflection point. Stay tuned.

And finally….

Just remember: they sent a SWAT team and a horde of CNN journalists to Roger Stone’s house at 6 a.m.

So cry more, Comey.