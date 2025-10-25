So in light of the news of a mafia-run basketball fixing scandal breaking this week, we feel compelled to run a Weekender recommendation from the past: Untold: Operation Fragant Foul (appearing originally here). We append the original, below!

Ever bet on the NFL out in Vegas? The NBA? If you’ve done this even two or three times, you’ll end up asking yourself: How on earth did they know?

How do the oddsmakers seem to know what the exact point-spread should be, almost every time?

If you have ever done this, Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul on Netflix may have an answer for you.

Flagrant Foul is a single-episode Netflix documentary (1 hr, 17 mins) that details the sordid story of Tim Donaghy, a top NBA referee in the early 2000’s who ends up federally prosecuted on wire fraud and gambling charges.

(Operation Flagrant Foul on Netflix — click the image for the link)

It’s the fascinating story of a nice Catholic school boy whose whole life was basketball, who achieved his dream of becoming a well-paid NBA referee… and who managed, as he puts it, to totally “(blank) his life up.”

The story is told through interviews with the principal players, including Donaghy and his childhood buddies/co-conspirators (who are right from central casting). Suffice to say there are mob connections (in a gambling story? No!), legal wrangles, and a good amount of intrigue.

There’s also plenty of footage of old NBA games. And cast in this light, let’s just say the “fierce competition” looks decidedly different…. (It seems the gripes of some very big NBA names were justified).

The story has a descending quality, as the curtain starts to come down on the scheme’s architects. Ultimately, after Donaghy is collared, the question of how far his culpability extends remains open.

Which leads to the story’s most compelling twist, involving Donaghy’s own allegations and the FBI investigation. What results is finger-pointing between the lawyers, the perps, and the lead FBI agent — somebody here is lying. (Suffice to say, having worked plenty of undercover operations: I believe the agent, who is a highly experienced investigator).

And the implications of what Donaghy contends — and what the FBI was onto — may shake your faith in professional sports. I know it did ours.

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul is well-worth the hour. Watch it with someone else, so you can debate what the truth is. But as to ever getting the whole story? I wouldn’t bet on it. (Sorry — couldn’t resist).

That’s from all the way back in November of 2022 — pretty much when we first started out here at The Ops Desk. One thing looks obvious: another streaming special will be on the way soon… (it’s still streaming on Netflix).

We’ll see you back for the Sunday Ops Drop soon!