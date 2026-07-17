Socialism, Free Speech, and the Fight for the American Left

This Week in HistorySocialism, Free Speech, and the Fight for the American Left0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -50:29-50:29Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Ops DeskSubscribe to listenSocialism, Free Speech, and the Fight for the American LeftOpsWire EditorJul 17, 2026∙ Paid3ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Paul Mauro.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.This Week in HistoryDramatic crime and intelligence stories from historyDramatic crime and intelligence stories from historySubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeOpsWire EditorRecent EpisodesSnow BabiesFeb 7Madame DéficitOct 18, 2025 • This Week in HistoryPoor BoySep 28, 2025 • This Week in HistoryNotes From Ground ZeroSep 11, 2025 • This Week in HistoryThe Tea in TownSep 8, 2025 • This Week in HistoryQuiet PleaseAug 27, 2025 • This Week in HistoryOverriddenJul 30, 2025 • This Week in History