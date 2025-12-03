The Ops Desk

The Ops Desk

Venezuela On The Brink

Our first Ops Desk documentary! Episode One of what we are about to get into
Paul Mauro's avatar
Paul Mauro
Dec 03, 2025
Join us for our first original FEATURE here at The Ops Desk — a dramatic narrative on the nation that is at this writing surrounded by the full might of American military power.

With this enormous build-up of U.S. forces, it’s clear that U.S. military action of some sort is imminent. But what is about to happen? And why?

Why does the Trump administrati…

