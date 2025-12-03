Join us for our first original FEATURE here at The Ops Desk — a dramatic narrative on the nation that is at this writing surrounded by the full might of American military power.

With this enormous build-up of U.S. forces, it’s clear that U.S. military action of some sort is imminent. But what is about to happen? And why?

Why does the Trump administration now consider Maduro’s Venezuela the key to America’s position in Latin America? Why has Venezuela always punched above its weight in the region? And what will be the repercussions here?

You’ve heard it before here on The Ops Desk — Trump’s revitalization of the Monroe Doctrine (the so-called, “Donroe Doctrine”) is about to go hot. We may be looking at America’s first war in the Western Hemisphere since the U.S. took out Panama’s Manuel Noriega… (And if you don’t recall that event… you can be sure Maduro does).

From Maduro to Castro’s Cuba to today’s Tren de Aragua gang… it’s on.

Find out what we’re about to get into… here at The Ops Desk.

(Click above for a Preview… and HERE for the full doc!).

